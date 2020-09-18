Business

Covid-19: LASAA announces palliatives for advertising practitioners

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) has announced various palliatives to cushion the adverse impact of the Covid-19 on the operations of outdoor advertising practitioners in the state. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos over the weekend, said the agency had decided to waive the permit fees for outdoor practitioners spanning three months from April to June 2020, following the approval of the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“This represents 25 per cent of the outdoor practitioners’ bill for the year 2020,” he said. He added that the agency was also willing to offer a special discount to all outdoor advertising practitioners that are ready to offset their 2019 outstanding bills completely and immediately. “This will, however, be done on a caseby- case basis,” he said. Prince Docemo explained that a revised bill for this year would be sent to all registered outdoor advertising practitioners with a letter detailing the terms and conditions attached to the rebate, adding that a major condition is the practitioners’ readiness to settle all 2019 outstanding bills as well as the outstanding payment for January to March 2020. He said a formal letter had been sent to the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and other stakeholders in the industry intimating them of the new developments.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would go a long way to demonstrate the agency’s resolve to help the industry grow as well as cushion the negative effect of the pandemic on outdoor advertising business in the state. “We hope the members of the outdoor advertising industry will reciprocate this good gesture from the state by ensuring prompt payment of all their obligations to the agency as this will help the state’s agenda to achieve accelerated infrastructure development.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE begins week negative with N35bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the negative route following investors’ low sentiments at the bourse.   However, the market breadth also closed positive with 17 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 67.17 basis points or 0.27 per cent to close at 25,132.67 index […]
Business

SEC holds 1st virtual CMC meeting

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that the first Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting for 2020 is scheduled to hold from August 20 to 21, 2020. A CMC meeting planned for April 2020 could not hold owing to the lockdown imposed by the FG during the period. Due to established protocols on COVID-19, […]
Business

Dollar holds its ground as investors await US stimulus talks

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar held overnight gains on Tuesday following seven weeks of an almost relentless fall as investors clung to hopes of a bipartisan stimulus deal in Washington and U.S. bond yields rebounded from multi-month lows. The dollar index jumped back to 93.568 USD= from Friday’s two-year low of 92.495. Having fallen for seven straight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: