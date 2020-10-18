COVID-19: LASAA announces palliatives for outdoor advertising practitioners

Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) has announced various palliatives to cushion the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of outdoor advertising practitioners in the state.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos over the weekend, said that the agency has decided to waive the permit fees for outdoor practitioners spanning three months from April to June 2020, following the approval of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“This represents 25 per cent of the outdoor practitioners’ bill for the year 2020,” he said. He added that the agency is also willing to offer a special discount to all outdoor advertising practitioners that are ready to offset their 2019 outstanding bills completely and immediately.

“This will, however, be done on a caseby- case basis,” he said. Prince Docemo explained that a revised bill for this year will be sent to all registered outdoor advertising practitioners with a letter detailing the terms and conditions attached to the rebate, adding that a major condition is the practitioners’ readiness to settle all 2019 outstanding bills as well as the outstanding payment for January to March 2020.

He said a formal letter has been sent to the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and other stakeholders in the industry intimating them of the new developments.

He expressed optimism that the initiative will go a long way to demonstrate the agency’s resolve to help the industry grow as well as cushion the negative effect of the pandemic on outdoor advertising business in the state. “We hope the members of the outdoor advertising industry will reciprocate this good gesture from the state by ensuring prompt payment of all their obligations to the agency as this will help the state’s agenda to achieve accelerated infrastructure development.”

Prince Docemo remarked that the palliatives have become imperative because the advertising sector and the economy at large had been badly hit by the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the outdoor advertising industry.

He noted that most advertisers had suspended or cancelled their advertising contracts for the year 2020, a situation that made revenue collection an enormous task for the agency. He said that the aftermath of the pandemic has left many businesses struggling and on the brink of collapse, adding that as an organisation that listens, it became necessary for the agency to take appropriate steps in assisting small businesses under its regulatory purview.

The CEO said the OAAN had on behalf of its members repeatedly requested for the agency’s intervention and support to cushion the effect of the pandemic on their businesses. “You have spoken and we have listened and showed empathy. As an agency, we believe this will go a long way to demonstrate our readiness to support businesses in the state,” Prince Docemo said.

He assured members of the public that the agency would continue to raise the bar when it comes to outdoor advertising regulation while also striving for the outdoor advertising industry to flourish.

LASAA was established by the Lagos State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency Law 2006 and with subsequent amendment to regulate and control outdoor advertising and signage displays in Lagos State and it is set to re-define the signage and outdoor advertising industry through effective signage and outdoor advertisement regulation and civic beautification.

