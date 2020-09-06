Metro & Crime

COVID-19: LASG re-opens recreational parks, task operators on safety guidelines

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government has re-opened two of its recreational parks for public use after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the two parks currently re-opened for public use are the Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Alausa and Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park in Oregun Ikeja.
But the state government also restricted the occupancy limits of the parks to 150 people for Ndubuisi Kanu Park and 100 people for Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park.

 

The General Manager of Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) Adetoun Popoola, who disclosed this, said that the agency has made necessary arrangements and put in place relevant safety protocols for the public to visit our parks.

 

She added that strict observance of the guidelines including physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water is germane to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

 

She said: “It is also pertinent to mention that children below five and adults over 65 years of age are advised to stay home to reduce their risk of infection. All play items and games which have high touch surfaces will also not be operational for now at the parks.”

 

The General Manager stated that other public recreational parks in various parts of the state are still being assessed for re-opening and the public will be notified accordingly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six killed, houses razed in renewed communal clash in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

At least six people were killed and houses burnt following a renewed communal clash between Bonta community in Konshisha and Ukpute community in Oju Local Government Areas of Benue State.     The crisis which occurred on Sunday had forced hundreds of residents, including women and children to seek refuge outside their communities.     […]
Metro & Crime

Court to Okorocha: You can’t stop your probe

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Says: ‘Application is misconceived’ Spirited efforts by Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State to stop the probe into his administration has hit a brick wall. Okorocha told the court to particularly stop the Justice Benjamin Iheka-chaired Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contracts but the Imo State High Court, presided over by Justice K. […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Following series of criticisms against his administration’s decision that schools should resume next Monday amid the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Tuesday made a detour postponing the resumption. The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior Secondary School Three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: