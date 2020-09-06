COVID-19: LASG re-opens recreational parks, task operators on safety guidelines

The Lagos State government has re-opened two of its recreational parks for public use after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Telegraph learnt that the two parks currently re-opened for public use are the Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Alausa and Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park in Oregun Ikeja.

But the state government also restricted the occupancy limits of the parks to 150 people for Ndubuisi Kanu Park and 100 people for Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park.

The General Manager of Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) Adetoun Popoola, who disclosed this, said that the agency has made necessary arrangements and put in place relevant safety protocols for the public to visit our parks.

She added that strict observance of the guidelines including physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water is germane to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

She said: “It is also pertinent to mention that children below five and adults over 65 years of age are advised to stay home to reduce their risk of infection. All play items and games which have high touch surfaces will also not be operational for now at the parks.”

The General Manager stated that other public recreational parks in various parts of the state are still being assessed for re-opening and the public will be notified accordingly.

