COVID-19 lessons helping us reposition health system –FG

The Federal Government has said the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic were instrumental to the ongoing efforts to reposition and strengthen the nation’s healthcare system. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Friday in Abuja, during a briefing ahead of the official launch of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) multi-stakeholder partner ship coordination platform.

Ehanire, who raised concerns over existing gaps in overall coordination of RMNCAEH+N powered by new issues around the pandemic, gender and public health emergencies, stressed on government’s commitment towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 5, as well as attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC), leaving no one behind. According to him, the multi-stakeholders platform would further boost governments drive to maximise its modest progress already attained in the areas child survival and safe-motherhood, 2020 Family Planning commitments, operationalization of the National Health Act, access to quality health amongst others.

