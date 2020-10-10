News

COVID-19 lessons helping us reposition health system –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic were instrumental to the ongoing efforts to reposition and strengthen the nation’s healthcare system. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Friday in Abuja, during a briefing ahead of the official launch of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) multi-stakeholder partner ship coordination platform.

Ehanire, who raised concerns over existing gaps in overall coordination of RMNCAEH+N powered by new issues around the pandemic, gender and public health emergencies, stressed on government’s commitment towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 5, as well as attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC), leaving no one behind. According to him, the multi-stakeholders platform would further boost governments drive to maximise its modest progress already attained in the areas child survival and safe-motherhood, 2020 Family Planning commitments, operationalization of the National Health Act, access to quality health amongst others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 renders 700, 000 FCT households vulnerable

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A new report released in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has revealed that about 700,000 households in the territory have become vulnerable following the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. The report was confirmed yesterdaybyFCTMinisterof State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who said that the 700,000 figure was validated by the social register established for the administration. Aliyu, who also […]
News

Nigerian musician, two others on Glo-sponsored programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The compilation edition of African Voices Changemakers, Globacomsponsored magazine programme on Cable News Network (CNN) airs this weekend. It will feature two Nigerians, ace musician, Mr. Eazi and an equal-opportunity agent, Orondaam Otto, as well as South African beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi. Banku music exponent, songwriter and music star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. […]
News

Insecurity: Northern patriots laud PMB, security architecture over improvements across 19 states

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some well-meaning Nigerians, under the auspices of Northern Patriots (NP), have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the Security Chiefs for the improved security in 19 northern states across the nation.  According to the group, the series of meetings held between the president and the Service/ Security Chiefs has triggered a remarkable turnaround with troops dominating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: