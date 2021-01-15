Business

COVID-19: ‘Leverage ICT, energy others to lessen impact’

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report Comment(0)

As the second wave of COVID- 19 gradually puts another scare on global leaders, President of Africa Investment Group International, Dr Samuel Ankrah, has advocated that a strong and better economic recovery from the pandemic required government to make the ICT, agriculture, energy and infrastructure sectors key elements in its policy mix.

He said, for instance, that as countries reel under the pandemic’s economic impact, these sectors, if prioritised, could help Ghana turn the tide by creating opportunities for greater income for individuals and revenue for the state, food security, productivity, employment, investment and trade, even in the face of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. “The catalytic effect on the economy of increased broadband penetration is well documented. Every effort should be made to encourage investment in digital infrastructure to increase access to the Internet,” he said.

In this regard, the investment banker said development of digital infrastructure including fibre-optic networks, wireless networks, data centres, along with stricter regulation and optimisation of the radio spectrum, remained key.

Dr. Ankrah, who was asked by the B&FT, which sectors he thinks could quicken the recovery process, said government must not relent in its attempts to put in place electronic systems to improve efficiencies in revenue collection, traffic management and fraud, as well as demonstrate leadership to a business sector that has been hesitant to embrace online tools such as cloud – which will accelerate economic activity.

“Sectors that will benefit from a focus on the digitisation of the economy are: agriculture, logistics, finance – banking, e-commerce, insurance, healthcare and media content – music, entertainment,” he said. On why the agriculture sector should be seen as a priority in the recovery process, he said a holistic approach to it will ensure food security and sustainable employment amid the crisis; adding that one of the takeaways from the pandemic is that countries must take urgent steps to build food sufficiency.

“Ghana is blessed with fertile land and good weather; we must encourage and stimulate a much wider and deeper agricultural sector. Food security should be a focus as the impacts of climate change and water scarcity start to impact agriculture in the years ahead.

Agriculture is a major employer, and so further investment in technology should be promoted to grow the sector,” he said. These include technologies which improve crop yields through better practices – including crop selection, disease management, fertilisation and mechanisation. Another way he believes agriculture can lessen the pandemic’s impact is for the country to diversify away from cocoa to other tree crops as well as other staples and food crops. He also wants emphasis to be put on increased investment in food processing to increase the value-added component.

To ease movement of good and persons, he said, it is equally imperative to invest in upgrading existing and building new roads and railways to improve the transport network. He also holds the view that government should aggres-sively take steps to reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels, if it is to build a stronger and sustainable economy.

“It should diversify away from it and promote investment in renewables. Solar and wind should become the primary sources of power in the country. Government should promote investment in renewable power plants across the country to ensure a stable supply of power and reduce reliance on the grid to distribute power. “This will underpin investment in the agriculture sector – for example warehousing and refrigeration facilities closer to the point of production, as well as in agri-processing and light manufacturing. This is the only way to achieve the One District-One Factory policy,” he concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Bank donates vocational centre to young inmates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has donated a vocational centre to one of its host communities. In a statement, the lender said its finance department recently built a fully equipped vocational centre at the Borstal Training Institute (BTI), Abeokuta, Ogun State, as part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative. […]
Business

Mobile banking: Customers transfer N1.4trn in 7 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•PoS deals hit N2.4trn Financial transactions through mobile phones maintained steady growth in the last seven months as bank customers transferred a total of N1.4 trillion through their devices. The value of the mobile transactions between January and July this year represents a 375 per cent growth over N289 billion recorded in the same period […]
Business

NSE records N67bn midweek gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to maintain uptrend as bulls sustained grip for the fourth trading session following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 14 losers as market sentiment remained green. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica