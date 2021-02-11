Business

COVID-19: LG introduces anti-virus robot, others

LG Electronics has introduced new technologies aimed at helping households navigate through the COVID- 19 period. The appliances include steam and ultraviolet C (UV-C) light robot designed to kill viruses on heavily touched surfaces. LG said it achieved this technology success by harnessing that steam and UV-C light in consumer and commercial products.

According to the Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, “LG is finding other creative ways to use ultraviolet-C rays to protect the public, LG’s latest autonomous CLOi robot employs ultraviolet-C light to bring peace of mind.” He added that the LG CLOi UV-C robot was developed to clean high-traffic public areas and will be put to work in retail, corporate, educational, and hospitality settings in the US early this year.

The South Korean technology giant’s CLOi robot looks like a plug-in space heater on wheels and was unveiled recently at CES, which was among the world’s biggest tech conferences but went virtual this year. The company also announced the introduction of PuriCare Wearable Mask, a solution designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits.

“At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value,” said General Manager, Air Solutions Division at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Jung June Yoon, Yoon added that “not many air purifiers provide 360-degree air purification but the LG’s PuriCare 360° Air purifier does that and more, strategically designed close to the floor so that air from top to bottom is clean for all –adults and toddlers alike –to reap the benefits.

This purifier uses a powerful filtration system and lets users know the level of their air quality via the easy user interface on top.” “In need of a purifier as portable as the Wearable Air Purifier, LG has a model in every size one could need. PuriCareMini Air Purifier weighs just 530 grams (1.17 lbs) so it can be taken anywhere –an office, café, or car. Equipped with a Total Allergen Removal Filter, the device can handle particles as large as a human hair and as small as ultra-fine dust (PM 1.0). This purification option utilizes a near-silent Twin Tornado Dual Fan to dispense clean air much farther than you’d expect from such a compact device, and will do so for a solid 8 hours before needing a recharge,” he said.

