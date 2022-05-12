COVID-19 loan beneficiaries laud CBN, begin repayment

Beneficiaries of COVID- 19 interventions have lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the introduction of COVID-19 loans. They equated CBN’s intervention gesture to saving the soul of their businesses from the grip. Some beneficiaries told New Telegraph that they had began repayment process of the facility, which the central bank pegged the interest at five per cent. At the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the CBN rolled out series of intervention loan facilities to reduce as well as stimulate thr economy against impact of the pandemic.

The facility is domiciled with NIRSAL MicroFinance Bank. To support small businesses, and shield households from the shocks, CBN introduced Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to help households and businesses that have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The TCF is part of the Federal Government’s various intervention programmes aimed at stimulating the economy, preserving jobs and making sure that the country does not slip back into recession due to the pandemic. According to CBN, over N400 billion has been disbursed while over eight million applications had been received from Nigerians for Covid-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to help households and businesses that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. A beneficiary, Rufai Abu, an Abuja based man living at Kuje, said the facility, which he obtained last year December, revived his comatose business.

