COVID-19 loans: Beneficiaries relieve experiences

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled a N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) as parts of containment measure to rein in impact of COVID-19 on the economy and improve livelihood. The facility administered by NIRSAL Microfinance Bank has put smile on SMEs operators’ faces, as some beneficiaries relieve their experiences. Abdulwahab Isa reports

When nations drew up their financial plans for the year 2020 in 2019, they did so ignorant of a lurking pandemic in 2020. Thought of a novel virus – a devastating pandemic code named Covid-19, highly lethal and infectious, was never fathomed into the picture. There was no need evolving an action plan in December to contain a pandemic, which at best was confined to Wuhan, a province in China. From February till this moment, Covid-19 rapidly enveloped the globe, spreading in a manner reminiscent of wild fire. In less than three months, human lives in thousands have been, and are still being mauled down by the pandemic. Global economy is on edge, abruptly shut down. COVID-19 led to unprecedented disruptions in global supply chains. It caused sharp drop in global crude oil prices; turmoil in global stock and financial markets; massive cancellation of sporting and entertainment events, lockdown of movements in many countries, and intercontinental travel ban/ restrictions across critical air routes across the world. To mitigate severity of impact on the economy, citizens’ sources of livelihood, each nation came up with a rescue palliative policy measures that suit its environment and people.

CBN’s Covid-19 loans

Nigeria recorded her first COVID-19 index case in February. By March, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiated a number of policy measures to contain its impact on the economy and to restrain its pangs on source of livelihoods. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, while addressing the media, enumerated measures, strategies by the apex bank to protect the economy and guard excess losses of means of livelihood. The apex bank introduced a N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) – three category loan package to rein in adverse affect of Covid-19. The first category is household’s loan meant for individuals with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by Covid-19. The second is loan for micro-enterprises. It caters for existing enterprises with verifiable evidence of business adversely affected as a result of the pandemic, and the last category is SMEs. This is designed for enterprises with bankable plans to advantage of opportunity arising from COVID-19 pandemic. Unequivocally, the CBN governor put a caveat on TCF. He declared at the press briefing that the fund was a loan and not grant. The TCF N50bn loan attracts five per cent interest (all inclusive per annum) and they are required to be paid within three years and one year moratorium. The facility is entrusted with NIRSAL Microfinance Bank for coordination and disbursement, to cushion adverse effects of COVID-19 on households and MSMEs. The objectives of the loan, as Emefiele spelt out, include supporting households and MSMEs, whose economic activities have been significantly disrupted by the pandemic, stimulate credit to MSMEs to expand their productive capacity through equipment upgrade, and research and development.

Eligiblity for TCF

Eligible participants for the N50 billon TCF are households with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by COVID- 19; existing enterprises with verifiable evidence of business activities adversely affected as a result of the pandemic, and enterprises with bankable plans to take advantage of opportunities arising from the pandemic. Activities eligible under the scheme include agricultural value chain activities, hospitality (accommodation and food services), health (pharmaceuticals and medical supplies) and airline service providers. Others are manufacturing/value addition, trading and any other income generating outfits. Emefiele urged Nigerians including eligible households, small businesses to take advantage of the palliative to revive their businesses and contribute to steering Nigeria away from recession. Two world financial institutions, World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) had, in their forecast, alluded that a number of nations, including Nigeria, would experience recession as fall-out of COVID-19 disruptions on the economy. Finance analysts, economic experts, however, had contrary views to IMF and World Bank’s predictions. In dismissing IMF’s prediction of recession, they found an answer in the various palliative measures introduced by CBN and fiscal authority to mitigate impact on the economy.

Loan conditions

The bank in its wisdom of ensuring vast Nigerians benefit from the facility relaxed the conditions for accessing the loan. Provision for a guarantor is one of the requirements to access loan facility in commercial banks. CBN in its wisdom removed this provision. Director, Corporate Communications Department of CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, announced waiving of guarantors as a requirement by households and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) applying for COVID-19 TCF. According to him, the bank’s move was to assuage the concerns of those who had fulfilled all requirements for the loan but were yet to have their accounts credited, particularly as other persons had begun to receive credit alerts. The apex bank, in addition, advised all successful applicants, whose accounts had yet to credited to visit the website of NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank (www.nmfb.com.ng) and input their account details. Okorafor assured all successful household and SME applicants that had submitted their account details for the facility to be expectant of their account being credited within 48 hours. He urged those who may be experiencing difficulty to reach out to designated number to sort out the challenge.

Beneficiaries relieve experience

A three-month validity period for TCF application ended last week-June. Beneficiaries of the COVID-19 facility relieved their experiences with New Telegraph. Mrs. Hannah Godwin, a petty trader, who deals on food stuff, is a beneficiary. She told this reporter that she applied for N1.5 million under household but got N1 million. “I’m a bonafide beneficiary. Initially, I thought it was a hoax but my husband encouraged me to apply. I applied online with reluctance and I got it. I have channeled everything into my business,” she said, adding that the low interest rate of five per cent was favorable. Mrs. Carol Olorunfemi, another beneficiary, said: “As a beneficiary of the loan, I believe the facility is capable of reviving SMEs in Nigeria. Accessing the loan has helped me with the required cash flow needed for the expansion of my business.

I was able to obtain the loan without the usual rigidities or bottle necks experienced in obtaining normal commercial bank loans. “Availing me, a small business entrepreneur, such loan has helped me sustain my venture which was badly affected by the effect of the pandemic.

The Federal Government scheme is really encouraging because my initial fear was that I lacked assets that could be used as collateral. However, I was not required to provide any collateral. The programme has been designed to make repayment flexible and convenient for owners of SMEs. With One year moratorium and three years repayment tenure, my business is guaranteed. “Additionally, the requirements were not so cumbersome; I was only required to provide one guarantor which was later waved for other beneficiaries.

The interest rate is also fair enough. “The facility is definitely going to have positive impact on the economy as it would help stimulate economic growth by creating employment opportunities for the unemployed whose services are required to meet the needs of the business.

This at the long run leads to reduction in poverty, more income generation and most of all economic growth and national development.” For, Gabrel Awesu, a small business owner, in Mararaba, in Nassarawa state, Covid-19 has afforded the government another opportunity to fix SMEs sector.

“SMEs are the bedrock of any viable economy. Though not so much attention is given to them because of lack of definite SMEs policy like what is obtainable in other climes, they constitute a substantial percentage of the nation’s Gross domestic product known as GDP.

“Having established this fact, I must state that no amount of support for this sector can be too much; being that it has the potential to restart any ailing economy. That being said, the rightful application cum policy direction for the SMEs is very critical.

“While it in uncontestable that the loan to SMEs has the capacity to revive that sector, wrong usage necessitated by lack of clear-cut policy direction may hinder the degree of success in this regard. The uncertainty in the number of SMEs in the country due to poor data collation and non-formalisation has for a while, limited the sector’s capacity. For the full actualization of the reason for the loan, which is to revive the sector, charting a definite roadmap and formalizing the sector will become absolutely necessary.”

On conditions attached to the loan, he said “you can’t get it better than this anywhere.

“It’s very satisfying. The conditions attached to the loan are satisfactory especially in our clime where people perceive loans as their share of the national cake. When people are made to satisfy some conditions which include a guarantor and BVN, before granting them loans, they become aware that they have to pay or face the consequences.

In this regard, it could be that NIRSAL will take money for many of their other accounts that are funded or they will be blacklisted which means they can’t access loans again. This brings a sense of responsibility to the SMEs who have access the loan, knowing that there is no free meal. For an economy that is already in recession, the N50billion Covid-19 loan to SMEs will help to keep business running and deflate a recessed economy. Spending is part of the ways of going out of a recession. This means the monetary component of the economy got it right in this regard.”

Last line

As curtain drew on N50 billion covid- 19 TCF applications last week, economic activities, expectedly, will pick up as a result of gradual circulation of cash in the through the N50billion covid-19 intervention loan.

