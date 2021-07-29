COVID–19: ‘Local vaccine production possible in 3 years’

The Nigerian Guild of Private Medical Laboratory Directors of Nigeria, has lamented Nigeria’s zero capacity to manufacture human vaccines. President, Nigerian Guild of Private Medical Laboratory Directors of Nigeria, Dr. Elochukwu Adibo has however raised hope of turning the table, saying it would take the country at least three years to produce a biovaccine for exportation.

To this end, he said to support government to achieve this feat, the Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors of Nigeria will in August, in Abuja, hold an international conference on vaccines; the key is harnessing resources between private and public sector in vaccine production in Nigeria and in-vitro diagnosis. He made this known in a chat with the ‘New Telegraph’ in Lagos.

He said, “We want to see how we can harness public and private partnerships in Nigeria to bring this initiative alive. So, we invite a lot of people: the vice president, key stakeholders in private sectors, like Prof Tomori who was the former president of Nigeria Academy of Science (NAN) to lead discussions with different scientists.

“Together we will lend our voice and strength to see the initiative that is coming on board, that is the Bio-vaccine and the Federal Government initiative is not enough, that’s just one out of millions that should be formed.”

On the time it could take to achieve the production locally, Adibo said, “Categorically, if you plot a gantt chart of time, it can’t be less than three years but if there is a platform already existing, there could be accelerated production of COVID-19 vaccines like all the productions from overseas.”

Noting that the last human vaccines produced in Nigeria was in 1991 before the national vaccine production facility in Lagos became mori bund, Adibo said it was unacceptable and sad that apart from animal vaccines, a country of over 200 million people, cannot boast of producing a human vaccine.

According to him, Nigeria needs to get the structure and infrastruc tural parts ready before the science of the production and how to bring protocol to get it in a shorter time. Adibo said Nigeria has produced many vaccines against so many livestock diseases but for human vaccines, since 1991 the country depended solely on importation of vaccines which is not really good.

Highlighting the importance of vaccines in wellness, he said from infancy to adulthood, vaccines are continually needed to protect newborns from infant diseases both communicable and non-communicable diseases, to ensure that the body builds enough immunity to keep us well and safe.

The issue of the need for vaccines cannot be overemphasised. Unfortunately, for our country Nigeria, things started very well before now, in the ‘70s there were vaccine laboratories owned by the Federal Government which was producing a vaccine for use in Nigeria. But unfortunately, that particular vaccine production was seen last in 1991 and things went the way it was.”

He said the billions of donor funds spent on bringing vaccines into the country can’t be sustained. “For sustainability, Nigeria being where it is; we need to increase capacity for vaccine production because right now our capacity is zero.”

Countries that produce these vaccines in Africa are few even though some of them feel they do but Senegal, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt and the rest of them are the ones making some progress in production.

“The gap in excess of billions and hundreds of doses, the capacity of those vaccine production companies is just about not more than 100 million and a 100 million doses doesn’t mean for 100 million people.

“Right now, with COVID-19 experience among other vaccinations that were needed, Flu as simple as typhoid and hepatitis all of them need vaccines and they are imported,” he stated.

Noting that as of last week, less than two per cent of Africans were vaccinated for COVID-19, he said: “Then you can imagine and do the mathematics or extrapolation of the gap.”

