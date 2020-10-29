COVID-19 lockdow: Ekiti asks workers to resume Nov 2

Ekiti State government has directed workers on Grade Levels 02 to 07 in the State Public Service to resume work months after compliance with the Stay-at-Home Order which formed part of preventive methods stipulated by government in tackling spread of COVID- 19 since March 23, 2020.

The state government in a statement by the Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi stated that the steps taken to curtail the virus which included provision of equipment and materials to prevent the spread in offices had also been reviewed.

It reads: “The Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has therefore directed all workers on Grade Levels 02- 07, hitherto at home to resume work with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020. “It is noteworthy that despite the stay-at-home-order and the limited resources available to government, Ekiti State Government has continued to demonstrate unflinching commitment to workers’ wellbeing and career development.

