COVID-19 lockdown breach: Police to fine British PM, Chancellor

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been fined by the police for attending a birthday party thrown for him during a COVID-19 lockdown. The prime minister confirmed he had paid the fine for going to the hour-long gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020, reports the BBC. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also been fined, while the PM’s wife, Carrie Johnson, confirmed she had paid a fine relating to the same event. Johnson apologised but said he would not resign over the incident. “I accept in all sincerity that people had the right to expect better,” he said in an interview, at his Chequers country retreat.

“(But) now I feel an even greater sense of obligation to deliver on the priorities of the British people.” The fines come as part of a Metropolitan Police investigation into illegal parties that broke COVID rules in Downing Street. Johnson’s fine makes him the UK’s first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

