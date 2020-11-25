COVID-19 lockdown exacerbated sexual violence against women, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the lockdown of the economy in order to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) exacerbated the already dire situation of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in the country. The President, in his goodwill message to the United Nations (UN) on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, to the media yesterday, listed measures taken to stem gender based violence in Nigeria.

The President noted that the subject of Sexual and Gender Based violence in all its forms has been recurrent especially considering the alarming statistics of violence against vulnerable persons recorded in Nigeria, particularly women and girls.

“I am indeed aware of the unfortunate situation from records and reports of incidences in the country. The COVID-19 pandemic and attendant responses by our government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly lock down measures similarly adopted by other countries worldwide, further exacerbated the already dire situation of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria. Nigeria has long been facing a gender-based violence crisis, with 30 per cent of women and girls aged 15-49 having experienced sexual abuse.

The International Day of Eliminating Violence against Women therefore, presents a unique opportunity to highlight actions taken by the government to address violence against women and girls.” According to him, governments at both states and federal levels have taken measures to address the development.

Measures taken to address violence against women and girls child in the country include the establishment of a National Tool for Gender-based Violence Data Management. “The tool is expected to serve as a consolidated database to record and assess the occurrence of GBV during the COVID-19 period and beyond; it is also to document all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria using a single, harmonised data collection tool,” the President explained.

He also said that his government set up a committee on eradication of sexual, genderbased violence in response to worsening cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the country arising from the Covid- 19 pandemic and lockdown measures that were imposed to curb the spread of the virus. The committee, expected to conduct a review of all the existing laws and policy instruments touching on offences of rape, child defilement and gender-based violence and develop for adoption, national prevention of sexual abuse/ violence strategy for the period of 2021- 2025,“thatidentifiesand encapsulates measures to enhance response to rape and gender-based violence, set new targets for prevention, intervention and treatment.

