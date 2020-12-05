COVID-19 lockdown forced me to abduct activist’s wife –Suspect

A suspected kidnapper, Isaac Micheal 37, has revealed how COVID-19 lockdown caused to take crime, leading to he and his gang members abducting Mrs. Gift Gani Topba, wife of the leader and spokesperson of a pressure group, Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP), Chief Gani Topba, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He was arrested alongside his two cronies, Leera Barisua and Tigidam Bright, who is a former personal driver to Chief Topba. The gang was busted by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

Micheal, who is married with two children, introduced himself as a cyclist. He said that he went into kidnapping in July 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. He explained that his major business was in using his motorcycle to take children and adults to schools.

He said that after schools were shut down he lost his only source of livelihood. He had no passengers to carry. As life got tough and feeding tougher, he had to frantically look for ways to survive. When his friend mooted the idea of kidnapping him, it sounded appealing and Micheal grabbed it.

He recalled: “One of my friends, Mark, was the person that introduced me into kidnapping. I met him through another of my friends called Barisua. Barisua is a commercial bus driver. We formed a four man gang. We had two guns, which belonged to Mark.

“Our first operation was in July 2020 and it was Mark’s car we used to kidnap a pastor at Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt. On our way to our camp, the pastor started pleading, saying he had no money. We freed him. As for me, I was particularly scared that God would punish me for kidnapping a man of God.” Mrs. Gift Gani Topba was kidnapped on August 25, 2020, on her way home by Micheal’s gang. The men grabbed her estate’s gate in Port Harcourt and took her into a forest in Kaani Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Topba would later petition the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, after the kidnappers asked for a N100 Million ransom. The kidnappers threatened to kill Gift if the money was not paid. The IGP drafted IRT Operatives to investigate the abduction and rescue the woman. Police said: “While negotiation for the payment of the ransom was ongoing, Topba followed all the instructions given to him by the IRT operatives.

The kidnappers reduced the money to N500, 000 and his wife was then released unhurt. This was after she had spent some days in the kidnappers’ den.” The Police said some months after she was released, operatives of IRT, who were still investigating the matter, arrested the user of a mobile phone.

This particular phone line was used by the kidnappers for ransom negotiation. The information provided by the user aided in the arrest of Micheal and Barisua. Police further revealed that the gang, after abducting victims, takes them to Kaani Community in Khana Local Government Area, where the victims would be kept in captivity until their families cough up the ransom.

During interrogation, Micheal and Barisua told the operatives the roles each played in the abduction of Gift. They also fingered Bright as the mastermind of the abduction. Following the allegation from Micheal and Barisua, the operatives went after Bright. He further narrated: “Some days later, we went for another operation. This time, we kidnapped a woman at Rumuporisi area of Port Harcourt. We took her to our camp in Kaani- Community, where she spent three days with us.

“We released her after payment of N2 million ransom. I got N300, 000 as my share. My last operation was the abduction of Gift and it was Bright that brought the job. He was also the person who pointed Topba’s house out to us at Port Harcourt.

He also told us the make and colour of Gift’s car.” He recalled that Gift was kidnapped on August 25, 2020 and that his phone, which he had since discarded, was used for the ransom negotiation. He noted that the sum of N500, 000 was paid for her ransom and he was given N100, 000. He added: “I know Chief Topba. He’s from my community. He’s also one of the people fighting for the rights of the Ogoni people.

It was his former driver, who claimed that Topba ill-treated him that made us kidnap Gift.” Barisua, 37, a graduate of Electrical Engineering, Rivers State Polytechnic, said he went into kidnapping because he couldn’t secure a good job after losing his job with an oil Industrial Service Company in the Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt. He denied being part of the gang members that abducted Gift, stress

