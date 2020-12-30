News

COVID-19: Majority of new cases in UK are new variant- Health Secretary

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as govt approves new Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

The new, faster-spreading coronavirus variant makes up the majority of new cases in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News.
The recent surge of COVID-19 cases was largely due to the variant which may be up to 70% more infectious than the original one, Hancock said.
“The ‘supress the virus’ bit has got a whole lot harder since the new variant really got going over December,” he said.
“Now the majority of the new cases in the UK are the new variant. It is much, much easier to transmit from one person to another.”
The faster transmission had put extreme pressure on the NHS, Hancock added.
“It is absolutely critical that people follow the rules and do everything they can to stop the spread, particularly of the new variant of this virus that transmits so much faster.”
“So, the challenge of supressing the virus has got harder, but thankfully, the cavalry has arrived in terms of not one but two vaccines, and we’ve got to get them into people’s arms as quickly as they’re produced.”
He was referring to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine that on Wednesday became the second coronavirus jab to be approved for UK use.
Scientists predicted the new variant, which has driven tougher restrictions across the country, would quickly become the dominant one.
Addressing the rise, Hancock will announce changes to COVID-19 rules in a statement to MPs later Wednesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigeria not working, says Anglican Bishop

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt Rev’d Ndubuisi Obi has said that Nigeria is not working. The Bishop who pointed this out in his maiden presidential charge during the 2020 Synod of the Nnewi Diocese of the Anglican Communion on Friday, said the common people are suffering and that there is abject poverty in […]
News

#EndSARS: FG okays protesters’ five-point demand

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Following the public protests against the various forms of human rights violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the consequent disbandment of the unit by the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Federal Government, yesterday, conceded to the demands of Nigerians, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of […]
News Top Stories

Recess: Reps not totally shut down –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

…says oversight function still ongoing   The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has corrected the impression that the House totally shut down its activities during its six weeks annual recess.   According to Gbajabiamila, the leadership of the House decided to suspend pubic and investigative hearings for the three weeks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica