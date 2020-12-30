COVID-19: Majority of new cases in UK are new variant- Health Secretary

…as govt approves new Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

The new, faster-spreading coronavirus variant makes up the majority of new cases in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News.

The recent surge of COVID-19 cases was largely due to the variant which may be up to 70% more infectious than the original one, Hancock said.

“The ‘supress the virus’ bit has got a whole lot harder since the new variant really got going over December,” he said.

“Now the majority of the new cases in the UK are the new variant. It is much, much easier to transmit from one person to another.”

The faster transmission had put extreme pressure on the NHS, Hancock added.

“It is absolutely critical that people follow the rules and do everything they can to stop the spread, particularly of the new variant of this virus that transmits so much faster.”

“So, the challenge of supressing the virus has got harder, but thankfully, the cavalry has arrived in terms of not one but two vaccines, and we’ve got to get them into people’s arms as quickly as they’re produced.”

He was referring to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine that on Wednesday became the second coronavirus jab to be approved for UK use.

Scientists predicted the new variant, which has driven tougher restrictions across the country, would quickly become the dominant one.

Addressing the rise, Hancock will announce changes to COVID-19 rules in a statement to MPs later Wednesday.

