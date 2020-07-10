COVID-19: Makinde loans state-of-the-art ambulance to UCH

Oyo State of government has supported the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in its efforts towards handling emergencies associated with the coronavirus pandemic, as it loaned a state-of-the-art ambulance to the hospital on Wednesday evening as part of the government’s intervention moves.

According to Toye Akinrinlola, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, who issued the release on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, said the ambulance was presented to the hospital on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde by the Permanent Secretary in the Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebisi Ayoola.

Dr. Ayoola, who stressed that the ambulance was on loan to the hospital to enhance the curtailment of the pandemic, added that there was the need for a stronger relationship between the Oyo State government and the UCH in ensuring adequate and prompt health care delivery to the citizens of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr. Victor Akinmoladun, who received the ambulance on behalf of the management, lauded the state government for the initiative and stated that the hospital will be more poised to handle the management chain of COVID-19 patients in line with recommended guidelines.

The CMAC assured government that the UCH is always ready to cooperate in providing good health to Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...