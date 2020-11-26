COVID-19: Making equitable distribution of vaccines priority

Globally, coronavirus has continued its spread with more than 58 million confirmed cases in 190 countries and almost 1.4 million deaths. The breakthroughs in recent vaccine trials have, however, raised hopes for an end to the pandemic, APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

With many advanced economic countries embarking on second lockdown occasioned by rising new coronavirus infections and record deaths, the current rush to produce vaccines for COVID- 19 protection is understandable. France, Germany and England have imposed new lockdown as the pandemic continues to rise across Europe.

The United States (U.S.) Centres for Disease Control (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths in America had risen by 1,476 to 255,076. Globally, coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world with more than 58 million confirmed cases in 190 countries and almost 1.4 million deaths. Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections dropped to its lowest in four weeks with 56 new cases confirmed on Monday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in its update for November 23, 2020. Before November 23, the last time the country’s daily case count dropped below 56 was on October 24 when 48 new positive samples were confirmed — at the time, the country had recorded 61,930 infections.

Within the four-week period, the daily figure of new cases, however, dropped to as low as 59 on November 7. On the contrary, the virus is surging in many other regions and countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are also seeing infections rise again.

Perhaps, this uncontrollable outbreak is the major reason why high value is being placed on the breakthrough in the trials of new vaccines said to provide protections against new COVID-19 infections. As at Monday, November 23, Drugmaker AstraZeneca announced that its experimental coronavirus vaccine has shown an average efficacy of 70 per cent in large-scale trials — the latest of several vaccine trials worldwide to post their results this month.

The vaccine, it developed with the University of Oxford, showed 90 per cent efficacy in one dosing regimen — when the vaccine was given to 2,741 people as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least a month later — and 62 per cent efficacy in a second regimen — when two full doses were given to 8,895 people at least a month apart. That averages to a 70 per cent efficacy, AstraZeneca said.

The unveiling of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine, brings the total number of newly found vaccines for protection against COVID-19 to three, though there are many others undergoing trials.

It would be recalled that early results of the coronavirus vaccine unveiled this month by Moderna Inc., an American company showed it can protect against COVID-19 by nearly 95 per cent effectiveness.

Similarly, a week before the Moderna Inc vaccine came on board, Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech SE released initial data about its new vaccine, showing that it has an efficacy of more than 90 per cent. According to reports, the Oxford- Astrazenika vaccine can be stored cheaply in a normal refridgerator, unlike others produced by Pfizer and Moderna that need to be kept in ultra-cold temperatures using expensive equipment.

This factor could limit their access for several-far-to reach communities that lack the ultra-cold temperature equipment needed to preserve the medications. Contrary to the Pfizer and Moderna brands, normal refrigeration storage which the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine could be subjected to for sustainability would be an advantage.

United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock said millions of the Oxford- AstraZeneca doses will be ready to go by the end of December. He said: “We hope to be able to start vaccinating next month.

The bulk of the vaccine roll out programme will be in January, February, March. And we hope that sometime after Easter things will be able to start to get back to normal.” According to reports, ‘Oxford’s vaccine is viewed as Britain’s best chance of mass-inoculation of the population by the end of spring because British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has ordered 100 million doses, enough to vaccinate 50 million people. “The UK already has four million ready to go as soon as the jab is approved, which could see two million people inoculated before the end of 2020.”

Hope that Nigerians will also benefit from coronavirus vaccine was raised recently when the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said that Nigerians would be amongst the first beneficiaries of an approved COVID- 19 vaccine as soon as the preventive medicines were made available for commercial use. Speaking at a two-day multi-sectorial conference on the COVID-19 two weeks ago, Ehanire said the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has arranged to ensure Nigerians were vaccinated early when a vaccine was released for global usage.

Disclosing how Nigeria hopes to access COVID-19 vaccine, considering that rich countries paid upfront for over eight billion doses, the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu said, “We are working with COVTAX” the vaccines pillar of the ACT-Accelerator convened last April by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, based on the fact that no one was certain about the duration of the effectiveness of the vaccines after immunisation, Ihekweazu said Nigerians should continue to uphold non-pharmaceutical interventions (or, NPIs) including physical distancing, isolation, and mask use which, experts said, may flatten COVID-19 peak in communities. The collaboration with the Euro-pean Commission and France in response to the COVID-19 pandemic brings together governments, global health organisations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, civil society and philanthropy, with the aim of providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

The COVAX pillar is considered the only effort to ensure that people in all corners of the world will get access to COVID-19 vaccines once they are available, regardless of their wealth. The hope that poorer countries would not be excluded from benefitting from coronavirus vaccines was further raised on Monday, when said the Director of UNICEF’s Supply Division, Etleva Kadilli, in a statement, said nearly two billion doses of COVID- 19 vaccines would be shipped and flown to developing countries next year in a “mammoth operation”, as world leaders vowed to ensure fair distribution of vaccines. Kadilli is working with the Pan American Health Organisation and the International Air Transport Association.

At a G20 summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 21-22, leaders of the biggest 20 world economies pledged to ensure the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests so that poorer countries were not left out. Even before the pandemic hit, access to vaccines was unequal with around 20 million babies not receiving vaccines that could save them from serious diseases, death, disability and ill health, according to the WHO.

“We need all hands on deck as we get ready to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses, syringes and more personal protective equipment (PPE)to protect frontline workers around the globe,” said UNICEF’S Kadilli. The better-than-expected results from the three vaccines, have raised hopes for an end to a pandemic that has killed more than 1.4 million people and wreaked havoc upon economies and daily life.

