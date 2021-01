Malawi’s Local Government Minister Lingson Belekanyama has died after getting COVID-19.

Information Minister Gospel Kazako is quoted by Malawi’s Nation Online as saying that his colleague was a “true patriot”.

The homeland security minister has been quoted by Malawi’s Capital FM confirming the death in a Facebook post.

Belekanyama was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Malawi has 9,027 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 235 deaths.

