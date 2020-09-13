News

COVID-19: MAN members record N402.4bn unsold inventory

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nigerian manufacturers say their inventory of unsold goods jumped to a record high with a value of N402.4 billion ($1 billion) as consumer spending fell in a difficult business environment.

It’s a confirmation of “the reality that the disposable income of the consumers has been grossly eroded,” Mansur Ahmed, president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, told reporters in the commercial hub of Lagos.

 

 

Nigeria’s economy contracted 6.1 per cent in the second quarter as the combined impact of the prolonged lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus and the plunge in the price of oil, the country’s main export, took its toll.

 

Mansur said many manufacturing companies are having difficulty in getting foreign currency to import raw materials and spares that aren’t available in Nigeria.

 

Unreliable electricity supply is forcing members to spend more than 38% of their production costs on alternative power, adding to their woes, he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

E-payment: Banks’ customers transfer N48.6trn in 5 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

COVID-19 pushes cashless policy embrace Banks customers in the country transferred a total of N48.6 trillion between January and May through the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Instant Payment (NIP) platform, New Telegraph has learnt. This represented a 17 per cent in electronic transfers when compared with N41.4 trillion recorded in the same period of […]
News

Renowned economist, Prof Osita Ogbu, heads Alaigbo Stabilization Fund

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as Ohanaeze, S’East govs name full committee   S outh East governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have inched further towards empowereing the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund, with which they hope to begin massive development of the region, by setting up team of resource persons for the project.   The team, which is made up of experts in […]
News

Buhari urges military, security agencies to forge synergy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

President Muhammadu Buhari has underscored the urgent need for the echelons of the military and security agencies to “promote and implement comprehensive security philosophies and measures driven by long established principles of synergies. That is in the light of the security challenges in parts of the country. President Buhari gave the charge, yesterday, at graduation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: