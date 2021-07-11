COVID-19: Manufacturers hike prices to augment shortfall

•Nigerians to pay more for goods, food

Aside the worsening security challenges in the country confronting Nigeria’s economy in all fronts, there are revelations that the devastating impact of COVID-19 and rising cost pressures are forcing manufacturing firms to inflate the prices of goods and others to compensate for revenue shortfall incurred during the pandemic.

Indeed, the cost of goods and prices of food items in the markets have witnessed exponential increase recently, with Nigerians, civil society groups and members of the organized private sector raising eyebrows on the situation, urging the Federal Government to intervene swiftly in the reduction of prices of goods and food items, which is beyond the purchasing power of a common man.

However, Sunday Telegraph gathered among manufacturing firms operating within the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) that they are yet to recover fully from the straits of the pandemic on their businesses.

They said the only way to surmount the unabated economic situation and still remain in business is to increase prices of manufacturing goods to compensate for the shortfall and revenue losses incurred during the pandemic in the country.

With this, Nigerians are expected to pay more for prices of goods and food items in long term except raw materials, forex, transport and logistics, security and others improves in the country rapidly.

Indeed, Sunday Telegraph learnt that large Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies selling daily essentials, their margins are being hit due to rising costs of commodities, packaging and logistics caused by COVID-19.

Sunday Telegraph also gathered from MAN Head Office that manufacturers have found it difficult to distribute their products nationwide because of the exorbitant fees charged for the distribution and transporting of goods to the hinterlands.

Consequently, this has been causing building up, increasing the cost of storage and others in the manufacturing sector and retarding profits in the process. In addition, it was also gathered from MAN that producers of perishable finished goods have been experiencing wastage and output losses due to high cost of logistics and supply chain distribution to getting these goods to their destinations in time for usage and consumption and have no choice than to increase prices.

In fact, MAN insisted that due to restrictions to the supply of goods confronting manufacturers, the cost of distribution has been high, affecting the profitability of many manufacturers in the country presently.

MAN’s President, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, in an interview with this newspaper, disclosed that it has been very challenging for local manufacturers operating in the country pre and post-COVID-19, with many of them facing headwinds to overcome the economic turmoil in the business environment.

According to him, local manufacturers are applying lots of austerity measures to stay afloat in manufacturing business by cutting cost of production, labour, raw materials, increased price of goods and others in this new normal to avoid losses in the course of production.

Ahmed pointed out that major challenges still facing the business community include – liquidity crisis in the foreign exchange market, sharp exchange rate depreciation, high energy and production cost, ports congestion, cumbersome and burdensome customs processes, insecurity, inconsistent government policies, regulatory uncertainties, land border closure and Apapa traffic gridlock.

In his own response, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel, admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic was a great experience for the entire organization in 2020 as it brought about new robust innovations for the Group in terms of adopted cost leadership agenda which helped it overcome the mitigating pressure on its margins, its revenue generation growth on its core brewing business.

He explained that Foreign exchange scarcity was the biggest challenge facing the entire manufacturing sector in the country, caused by COVID-19, which resulted in higher cost in production arising from increase in input costs and distribution expenses.

In the same vein, former Chairman, Export Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and also the Director-General of the African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Dr. Obiora Madu, said that manufacturing and distribution firms hit by the severe decline in their activities responded with increased prices to compensate for the shortfall. He added that disruption of this entrepreneurial chain by the pandemic also implied huge costs on the country’s socio-economic prosperity.

Madu noted that distribution companies have increased their delivery charges to cover for the drop in volume of activities. According to him, there have been some partnerships between traders, manufacturers and logistics/ companies to facilitate distribution.

The ACSC DG explained that distribution cost has become a critical line item on the financial statements of food service providers like restaurants. He further said that in situations where most companies have deployed work from home strategies, restaurants have had to reduce the volume of products and shift to online delivery strategies.

To him, these are the reasons behind the skyrocketing prices of goods and items in the country currently

