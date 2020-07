The UK’s budget watchdog has revised sharply higher its projections for the cost of the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis and warned the country remains on track for its worst economic slump in 300 years.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said it now expected the chancellor’s support programmes for the economy – bolstered through his so-called summer statement last week – to cost £192.3bn.

That was up from the £132.5bn figure it forecast the previous month.

Like this: Like Loading...