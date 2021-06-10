COVID-19: M&B records impressive revenue growth in 2020

Regardless of COVID-19, which negatively impacted global economy in 2020 and the harsh operating environment, the Board of Directors of May & Baker Nigeria Plc said that the company recorded an impressive growth in both turnover and profit in the 2020 financial year. Particularly, the company stated that it made a 16 per cent growth in revenue from N8 billion in 2019 to N9.4 billion in 2020 and achieved a gross profit growth of 30 per cent from N2.9 billion to N3.8 billion. Profit before tax grew by 39 per cent from N901million in 2019 to N1.2 billion in 2020. Indeed, a 54 per cent jump in taxation from N184 million to N283 million cut down drastically on profit after tax. The company, therefore, recorded a net profit growth of 35 per cent from N716 million in 2019 to N965 million in 2020. Earnings per share also grew 35 per cent from 41.5 kobo to 55.9 kobo for the period under review.

However, shareholders of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, during the 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company in Lagos, approved the recommendation of the Board of Directors for a dividend of 30 kobo for every 50 kobo share held in the company. Calculatively, this amounted to N517.6 million paid out for the 2020 business year. Speaking during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman, Board of Directors, Senator Daisy Danjuma, said despite the very challenging operating environment in the business year under review, she was glad that the company recorded growth in both turnover and profit. Danjuma said that the company made efforts to contain the rising cost of doing business in the country but the hyper-inflation prevalent in the economy, combined with forex scarcity increased the cost of operations.

“Our cost of sales rose by 8 per cent from N5.2 billion in 2019 to N5.6 billion in 2020,” she said. Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Patrick Ajahi, said the year- 2020 was one of the most challenging.

He said the company’s growth strategies showed commendable resilience and continued to gain traction, saying these were pointers to its general operating efficiency and indication that its strategies were in the right direction. “We shall continue on this growth trajectory as we hope to accomplish more audacious goals in the current business year,” he said. Responding to the sterling performance of the company, the shareholders praised the company for the steady growth in dividend paid yearly. For 2018, the company paid 20 kobo per 50 kobo share and for 2019, it paid 25 kobo and now for 2020 it is paying 30 kobo.

