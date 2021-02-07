News

COVID-19: Medical Lab Scientists express readiness to dev vaccines

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has expressed readiness to begin the development and production of vaccines to tackle coronavirus.

 

Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday in Abuja, the National President AMLSN, Prof. James Damen, insisted that its members have the capacity to deliver on local vaccines. While commending efforts of the Federal Government in sourcing and strengthening local vaccine production, he advised that incoming foreign vaccines must be further subjected to validation by relevant indigenous bodies to ensure their safety and effectiveness in Nigeria.

 

He said: “Imported vaccines must be such that will be easily adaptable in our clime in view of our peculiar weather. The said vaccine(s) must also be subjected to in-country validation procedures to ascertain them safety 399 effectiveness in line with international best practices

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Electoral College votes Monday, confirming Biden’s US presidential win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Electors will gather in state capitols across the country on Monday to formally vote for Joe Biden as the next U.S. president, effectively ending President Donald Trump’s frenzied but failing attempt to overturn his loss in the November 3 election. The state-by-state votes, traditionally an afterthought, have taken on outsized significance this year in […]
News

NIPOST: BPE to carve out three entities

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

As part of efforts to unbundle the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to viable entities, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said NIPOST would be carve into three commercial ventures. They entities include NIPOST Properties & Development Company; NIPOST Transport & Logistics Company and NIPOST Microfinance Bank Limited. BPE Director-General, Mr. Alex Okoh, confirmed this update […]
News

Nigeria records 176 fresh COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in September, Nigeria recorded no new coronavirus-related death in 24 hours. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update for September 22, but noted that 176 new samples tested positive for the virus in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Although the country […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica