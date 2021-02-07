COVID-19: Medical Lab Scientists express readiness to dev vaccines

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has expressed readiness to begin the development and production of vaccines to tackle coronavirus.

Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday in Abuja, the National President AMLSN, Prof. James Damen, insisted that its members have the capacity to deliver on local vaccines. While commending efforts of the Federal Government in sourcing and strengthening local vaccine production, he advised that incoming foreign vaccines must be further subjected to validation by relevant indigenous bodies to ensure their safety and effectiveness in Nigeria.

He said: “Imported vaccines must be such that will be easily adaptable in our clime in view of our peculiar weather. The said vaccine(s) must also be subjected to in-country validation procedures to ascertain them safety 399 effectiveness in line with international best practices

