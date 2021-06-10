Business

COVID-19: Minister commends 9mobile

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has lauded telecommunications company, 9mobile, for its support in the on-going fight against COVID-19. He gave the commendation at the health workers recognition event, organised by the telco to celebrate health workers at the National Hospital, Abuja. Speaking at the event, the minister, who was represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, stated that the gesture by 9mobile to celebrate frontline health workers by recognising and rewarding the most outstanding health worker would go a long way to boost the morale of the recipient as well as other health workers.

“The award recipient of today is just one of the many who are spread across the healthcare system doing their best wherever they find themselves, and the country and the health sector would always want more of them. I acknowledge 9mobile’s germane and enviable gesture.

It is a resourceful partnership that the Federal Ministry of Health highly cherishes,” he stated. Acknowledging the minister’s commendation, Director of Sales, 9mobile, Tosin Olulana, who represented the Acting Chief Executive Director of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, reiterated the need to support the efforts of frontline health workers who constantly risk their lives to save others. “At 9mobile, we have kept a tab on the remarkable progress made so far in curbing the spread of the virus in the country, which is primarily due to the resilience and steadfastness of frontline workers that have helped to stem the ugly tide. This is our way of showing support and appreciating all their efforts in ensuring the safety of the rest of us,” he said

