COVID-19: Minister opens FCT markets

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it had relaxed restrictions on operations of markets within the territory. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, markets in FCT were hitherto allowed to operate only for three days in a week, a measure the government said was taken to curb the spread of the virus.

The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, disclosed the relaxation of the restrictions after a virtual meeting attended by members of FCT COVID-19 Response Team, senior members of the administration and a Coalition of Markets Chairmen. Bello said the request by the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen was considered and the operational days of FCT markets had been extended to all the seven days of the week. The minister, however, warned that all the recommended safety measures and health protocols must be complied with. According to him, failure to observe the rules will make the government to cancel the extension.

He said: “As part of measures to decongest the markets in the FCT and further check the spread of COVID-19, market operations have been extended from three days a week to all seven days in the week from 7a.m. to 6p.m. effective from Thursday, 30th July 2020.

“The Abuja Market Management Limited and various market associations will continue to carry out sensitisation activities to enlighten market users on COVID-19 and the necessity of obeying all extant health and safety protocols. “Access to the markets and operations within the markets will only be permitted with the wearing of facial coverings and adherence to all extant health and safety guidelines inclusive of hand washing and maintenance of physical distancing. “However, failure by the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries to fully implement these guidelines, the FCTA will be compelled to withdraw this extension.”

