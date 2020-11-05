COVID-19: Minister tasks GMD on health system re-building

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has urged members of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) to take advantage of the financial facilities made available to the private health sector by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to advance their practice. According to Ehanire who made the call recently, a national post-COVID-19 sustainability plan has been developed to guide the country’s return to normalcy and ensure that all sectors, especially the health sector, were better strengthened.

“I urge you all to embrace the many opportunities availed us as a byproduct of COVID-19 assault, to join in the re-building and modernisation effort of our Health system, from your vantage point.” It will be recalled that the CBN early this year launched a N100 billion credit facilities to assist indigenous pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare organisations.

While urging the GMD members to explore the opportunity provided by the CBN, Ehanire said the pharmaceutical industry has started off well in that regard.” The minister spoke during the 26th scientific meeting and 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GMD, which held virtually from October 29 & 30, 2020, with the theme: ‘Post-COVID ERA: Economics and Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’.

Theministersaidtherecordedsuccesstorestorepublic health and public confidence, have been aided by the strong partnership between Nipublic and private sectors. “This partnership as we know, is a crucial lever for strengthening healthsystemstowardsachieving health -related SustainableDevelopmentGoals(SDGs) andultimately Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

A former Chairman of the Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr. Fola Adeola, in his keynote speech, called on the Federal, state governments and relevant stakeholders especially members of the GMD to build and establish facilities capable to tackle infectious diseases, being the major disease conditions prevalent in the tropics. According to Adeola, the call became necessary because Nigeria being located in the tropics, the country needed more infectious disease treatment capabilities, considering that the populace could not take their eyes off Lassa fever, cholera, and the other diseases that were prevalent in the country before the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Those diseases of the tropic have not gone away, he stressed,” he added. “We need to train and adequately incentivise our health workers, and we need to bring a level of health awareness to our population.

All of these things can be achieved, not by building new white elephant healthcare projects.” Other speakers at the AGM are the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, a specialist physician/psychiatrist, Dr. Kafayah Ogunsola who is the managing director/CEO, EmpaththySpace Consulting Services. She spoke on ‘Health Workers Mental Meltdown: The Scourge, The Solution.’

