COVID-19: Ministry launches app development challenge to fire up creativity in youths

In response to the on-going Covid-19 Pandemic, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, in partnership with the public and private sector actors, has invited young Nigerians to participate in the 60 Day App Development Challenge aimed at engaging them to compete with one another in the art of mobile application design.

The Ministry, who announced this via a statement, said app developers interested in the project should be inspired by the desire to get their fellow Nigerians connecting seamlessly and safely with each other, and conducting their businesses even as the pandemic is still an ongoing concern. App submissions must solve a problem within the following fields: Edu-Tech, Agri-Tech, Sport, Health, Fin-Tech and Telecommunications.

“Through this competition, we hope to see a slew of highly innovative and easy-to-use apps, which can be used to improve a range of processes and increase the ease of accessibility to services available to the citizenry,” the statement said.

The best set of applications will attract multi-million naira prizes and training to further develop the applications. Modalities and rules for participation can be found at noya.ng or www.youthandsport.gov.ng.

The challenge kicked off on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The project is supported by the Bank of Industry (BOI), Industrial Trust Fund (ITF), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), IBM, Microsoft, Afrilabs, 21st Century and NINE.

