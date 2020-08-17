COVID-19 mobile court convicts 27, seals 3 bars in Abuja

The Federal Captial Territory (FCT ) Mobile Court on Monday convicted 27 persons and sealed up three popular bars and an event place for violating COVID-19 regulations.

The Presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akanni, said the convicts violated the Presidential Order pursuant to Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. 02, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. She fined 24 of them who pleaded guilty N2,000 each with an option of one-day community service in any government facility.

She also ordered three persons, who pleaded not guilty, to appear before the Court at Wuse zone II on Friday, August 21.

The chairman FCT Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19, Ikharo Attah, who frowned at the attitude of residents to the virus’ safety guidelines, said such offenders were jeopardizing government’s efforts towards the fight against the pandemic.

“Most of the people are thinking that the issue of COVID-19 is gone, but is not over, the fight against the pandemic is still on, so we must strictly adhere to the rules.

“We at the FCT are law abiding because the guidelines issued by the PTF have not been lifted, the people must understand that the protocols are in place, restaurants, beer parlours and drinking joints allowed to operate, it is because of these violations that the in village been arrested,” Attah said.

