COVID-19: More countries vulnerable to debt distress –IMF

Citing the crisis occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that more countries are likely to be vulnerable to debt distress.

In a blog published at the weekend titled, “IMF lending during the pandemic and beyond,” written by three of its researchers, the Fund advised that when countries’ debt sustainability has reached a level that it is becoming, “unclear”, such nations could extend the maturity of government liabilities, “until there is further clarity about the need and scope for a possible debt treatment later on.”

The IMF stated: “With rising debt levels, more countries are likely to be vulnerable to debt distress. When a country’s debt sustainability is unclear, extending the maturity of government liabilities can be helpful in determining the future course of action until there is further clarity about the need and scope for a possible debt treatment later on.

“This involves costs – such as rating downgrades, and possibly the declaration of a credit event – but, in the end, investors can benefit by resolving the underlying problems that led to loss of market access.

By freeing up critical resources and reducing pressure on foreign reserves, maturity extensions can also help reduce the need for austerity and monetary tightening that can deepen economic pain.”

The IMF said in July that the ongoing pandemic had prompted an “unprecedented” fiscal policy response of close to $11 trillion worldwide, pushing global public debt to reach record high level.

As the Fund puts it at the time: “In the face of a sharp decline in global output, a massive fiscal response has been necessary to increase health capacity, replace lost household income and prevent large-scale bankruptcies.

But the policy response has also contributed to global public debt reaching its highest level in recorded history, at over 100 per cent of global GDP (Gross Domestic Product), in excess of post-World War II peaks.”

In fact, in their latest blog, the IMF’s researchers noted that the Fund has provided financial assistance, mainly through emergency lending, to about 80 countries, including Nigeria, affected by the coronavirus crisis, adding that more than 30 nations have expressed an interest in IMF-supported programmes to rebuild financial safety nets, and deal with the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.

Specifically, Nigeria received $3.4 billion in emergency loan from the IMF in early May to enable the country tackle the impact of the virus. Latest data recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) show that Nigeria’s total public debt stock rose to N31 trillion as of June 30, 2020, indicating an increase of N2.38 trillion within a space of three months.

Analysts attribute the increase to the $3.4 billion the country obtained from the IMF. Meanwhile, the Fund’s researchers wrote that the coronavirus crisis has tested the resilience and agility of governments and central banks.

They said: “During the current crisis, the Fund’s programme monitoring (including on emergency financing) has put a greater focus on the quality and governance of spending measures – rather than specific and measurable conditions, for example, on central government borrowing, that are traditionally attached to IMF lending. “The reason for this is simple.

The unprecedented uncertainty brought on by the pandemic means it has become more difficult to plan economic policies, and targets risk quickly becoming obsolete.”

Noting that, “this trend is likely to continue for the duration of the pandemic until a firmer view on the economic outlook and financing conditions can be established”, the researchers, however, said that despite this challenge, “countries will need to demonstrate that Fund resources are being used properly.”

They stated that while monetary policy should be as accommodative as possible even as it is mindful of inflation risks, conventional policies alone may not be enough to address the crisis. “In some circumstances, additional measures may be considered.

For instance, the flexibility built into the existing regulatory framework could be used to the fullest, and there may be further room for using unconventional monetary policies.

However, some other measures – such as monetary budget financing – may risk undermining hard-won gains in policy making and institution building, set damaging precedents, and would be hard to unwind,” the IMF researchers said.

