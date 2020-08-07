COVID-19 movies’ll be out soon–Oakfil

Okey Ezugwu, CEO of Oakfil Productions Limited, is at the fore-front of the battle against piracy and sub-standard movies in Nigeria. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he speaks on the way forward in Nigerian entertainment industry, harassment, rape in Nollywood and sundry issues

How are entertainment entrepreneurs navigating the challenges of COVID-19 to sustain business?

I feel the government is doing absolutely nothing to help deal with this COVID-19 pandemic, I am talking about reality, I am not talking about their political moves. They are doing absolutely nothing to help curb this COVID-19, navigating it is borne out of frustration. Hunger pandemic is worse than COVID-19, because hunger pandemic is the only reason we are navigating, not because we are actually navigating it. It is the people that have shortfall on this pandemic, it’s just for us to take precautionary measures to help ourselves, that is the only navigating we are doing. It is not because I don’t know if there is COVID-19 or not, how to test, where to test, it is not even feasible, the ones you can do they are still telling you, you are not sure if you are symptomatic or asymptomatic. We are navigating it because the consequences of not trying to do anything within this time around will lead to hunger pandemic. We don’t have any system or way to navigate this.

Having said that we have to move on, take your precautionary measures, let things happen and keep checking your temperature, constant washing of hands, that is the only way we are dealing with it from our own point of view, because business has to move on. Of course, COVID-19 is actually dealing with the system, our business is where people actually gather to shoot films, and to do that we need to gather people. To sell film, we need to gather people; to show films in cinemas, we need to gather people. Every part of entertainment has actually been dealt with. Our own is just to look for how we will deal with it through other measures.

Nollywood is known for leveraging on trends. Should we expect COVID-19 movies from your production soon?

Sure, COVID-19 movies are going to be out very soon. In fact, my writer just told me that she wants to put this situation into a movie, which makes it possible and easier because these are certain things that happened here that people in diaspora don’t know, so by putting what’s happening here in Nigeria into movies, we will be informing our audience in diaspora our experiences about COVID-19 as regards our environment in Nigeria. Surely, the movies will be coming out. I’m sure some people would have finished producing theirs, but I am taking my own one step at a time.

How has Oakfil remained relevant in the industry despite new comers trooping in?

I actually don’t know how relevant I am in the system because I am at my corner doing my own thing, in my own way, in my place at my pace. Relevance to me means just trying to be there, making sure the trends doesn’t leave you behind, upgrade as and when due. For instance, I recently upgraded my computer systems; we have to make our films good enough to compete with International and viable market. We have seen HBO, Netflix, Amazon around, we need to make sure we make films these platforms can actually acquire. Relevance is sure when one does what he has to do. So, I can’t tell you how relevant I am, but one thing I am sure of is that the system cannot leave me behind, because I am bugling up, climbing the stairs at my pace. I think relevance is sure.

Which of your projects would you describe as most challenging so far?

My most challenging story has always been on ‘Brother’s Keeper’ that was shot in 2012 because that was my crossover from doing DVD film to my first box office film, in my attempt to make sure I produce a standard movie that could compete with box office films, it was so challenging, because I have budgeted a particular amount for the film, and I spent thrice of the amount, I wasn’t moved because I was very strong because of the kind of input that had gone into it. I don’t think I would pray to have such challenge again, but it was educational because I learnt a lot from it, it is now easy for me to take some actions that might want to affect my production. I shot the movie for 42 days which should ordinarily take me 10 to 12 days. It is a challenge I cannot forget.

What do you think has evolved over the years with the movie industries?

The system has really evolved. They just did a sequel to ‘Living in Bondage’. If you watch the two films, you will know that the system has evolved, that is a clear example of how far we have moved on. If we haven’t, Netflix and Amazon won’t be here. They are even struggling to be here because the system has moved on. It is a necessary thing that should come to the industry as our quality has improved; we are on the right track, because people have moved from United States and other countries to come to Nigeria to live and not just to film. That means we have evolved, our technical-no-how has evolved, we are moving up for better.

With Netflix taking over the Nigeria film industry, how do you think Nollywood practitioners can benefit?

Nobody can take over. If practitioners are not sitting well, they will be left by the corner. It is for you to decide, it is through evolvement and moving on that will make you to still be relevant, because if you don’t move on with the system, you will be left behind. They are here with money, they are here to employ us and invest, and they cannot put their money in something they will not gain from. What I think is that some people that stand as link between us should be very objective, I would even encourage that they go directly to the producers so that this opportunity might be fully utilized. Netflix and others cannot take over, the people that should take over are not even taking over because people are still coming and they will be welcomed whenever they are ready.

Sexual harassment and rape have been one of the major discussions in the movie industry and our society at large. What is your opinion?

I have different opinion about it. It shouldn’t even be heard of among the producers, I don’t know why people should sexually harass and rape. From the other side as well, some people would be doing things like they actually need to be taught a lesson, it is something I don’t love to discuss about because it is disgusting and unbelievable. I think some of them are set up, why would you put yourself in a corner where you would be set up. Primarily, any rapist being man or woman, holding any position, should not go unpunished.

A lot of people are even guilty of this rape issue, some producers use it as a bargaining power, but that is evil, your relationship shouldn’t affect production. It has to be taken for real because you need to know how to do it before you do it. I used to jokingly tell my crew members and cast, especially those that new, that if you allow anybody to sleep with you, it is for free that for you to participate in my film is based on merit. You don’t need to sleep with anybody to be in my film, all you need is learn how to act. Don’t think by sleeping around will help your career. We should keep talking to people because a lot of evils are the in the world today and I pray that God should find them out. In the midst of all these, there are still some innocent ones around that felt that this is the only way out and that is why they are doing it, all you need to excel is to know the work of acting. Stay focused in the work of acting, you will make it, nobody can stop you.

What would you want to be remembered for?

I want to be remembered for making good films and for bringing out a lot of new actors, that is the legacy that I feel is necessary than any other things. I have brought out a lot of people. Someone like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg can never be forgotten.

Like this: Like Loading...