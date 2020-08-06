COVID-19: Much ado about CAC’s safety initiative

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) introduced a company registration model that has failed to go down well with lawyers and other clients, thereby engendering unprecedented disagreement between the parties. Isa Abdulwahab reports

The outbreak of coronavirus comes with lots of discomforting consequences. Being one of the leading causes of numerous deaths recorded recently, the lethal virus is responsible for crippling business activities across the globe. Corporate organisations are carrying huge losses in their books, a consequence of COVID -19 on investments.

Activities and supply chains were frozen for months. In most cases, employers seized the workforce to remain in the business. Social distancing rule is one of the recommended safety tips for keeping safe from COVID-19. This singular rule, simple on surface, reconfigured subsisting old pattern of administering businesses across board. In upholding COVID-19 safety rule, technology takes a preeminent position as zoom, webinar; internet messaging and mailing system have replaced physical contact and mass gathering of people for the purposes of business transactions. Ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) of the government are compulsorily required to key into the new norm of conducting government transactions.

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is a government’s agency saddled with the responsibility of registering companies. A one stop agency with tens of thousands customers to attend to five working days a week, the commission also adopted the new COVID-19 safety rule for company registration procedures. CAC management announced enforcement of the distance rule for safety of its staff and customers a fortnight ago. The new rule met with stiff resistance from customers, who are predominantly lawyers; they assembled in numbers to protest against the rule.

Protest

COVID-19 pandemic marks the beginning of unusual time in Nigeria and the world. To wriggle out of the pandemic, health experts listed a number of safety measures and hygienic rules to observe. One of the safety rules is social distancing. To protect, ensure the safety of over 1,310 work force and millions of customers, CAC introduced a new policy to guide business registration—mailing system.

CAC Registrar General, Abubakar Garba, gave reasons for the policy.

“We are in unusual times. CAC is the only agency rendering company registration services and because our system is not fully electronic, we have to allow customers to come into our offices and carry out other transactions. “However, with the restriction during the pandemic, it is almost impossible to provide services under our work situation.

The guidelines say only level 14-17 should work, and for us at CAC this is quite challenging. “We are 1,310 staff at CAC. Some fall into level 14 and above category and applications are filed on a daily basis and customers are expected to see results, which to us are no longer feasible. “We have made serious amendments in the office to ensure we still attend to customers but our staff are still being overwhelmed. Because of these concerns, and because we are a responsible government organisation, we have to respect government guidelines. “So we sat down at management level and resolved to introduce a mailing system where customers will have to submit their applications through a courier service. We receive the document and process them.

The customer has the option of receiving it at its company or pay for it to be brought to him,” he said. The customers, however, kicked against CAC’s mailing policy. Their preference is for subsisting manual methods of business registration processes. In their numbers, they besieged the premises in protest.

They demanded reverse of the policy. Armed with posters with varying inscriptions, they described the new measure as a demonstration of service inefficiency on the part of CAC management. They rejected the option of mailing. Some lawyers claimed that CAC management left them in the dark. They averred that the commission didn’t deem it necessary to seek their consent before the implementation. They alleged that the latest policy measure amounted to institutional failure under the leadership of Garba.

Mailing policy irreversible

Despite customers’ protest, Garba insisted the new policy had come to stay, describing it as irreversible. He said from August 10, every other process would be done by mailing, adding that the new policy remained the best in the prevailing circumstance. “No registry around the world has physical contact with its customers. We have followed suit and have eliminated all manual searches. We will do a report and give it to the customers. It has become necessary to safeguard the integrity of the records we are keeping,” he noted. Abubakar said the old way of business registration, which allows customers to have unrestricted access to CAC, put the commission’s records at risk. He cited an instance where whole files were removed from CAC.

New reforms introduced

Given the insufficient manpower challenge faced by the commission, Garba said his administration had introduced new measures. One such reform is one that allows staff on lower grades to work from their homes. According to him, “another thing we are trying to do is that we are providing our junior level officers with laptops so that they can attend to these applications and this will come into full effect on August 10. It will take effect in our Lagos offices August 31. We have a target of December this year to have everything electronic”

Another policy is elimination of manual searches by customers.

He said: “In the past, we gave customers access to our documents to search and find the documents they want and return their files. We have realized it compromises the integrity of our organisations and on so many occasions we have apprehended lawyers with documents that have been stolen from the CAC especially from companies under investigation or for those having problems with their shareholders. Only two weeks ago, we have two lawyers apprehended for the same offence.” He added that CAC had introduced measures to check registration of associations with ethnic slant. “Another reform we are introducing concerns registration of organisations with ethnic or religious affiliation.

In the past, these organisations could only be registered after they must have been vetted by security organisations then send satisfactory reports to CAC. “However, CAC eliminated it and introduced statutory declaration of each trustee. We have reintroduced the process and we want to sanitize the process and only organisations with the right caliber of people are registered.

“These organisations must now undergo security scrutiny which will take a minimum of one year,” he clarified. He explained that all these initiatives were necessitated to safeguard the lives of our staff and customers and in line with the COVID-19 guidelines. “By the time it comes into full effect, we will have more efficiency and reduce interface with customers,” Garba declared.

Last line

Given the health risk associated with COVID-19, easily transmitted in an environment of unrestrained gathering of people, as usually the scenario at CAC premises, electronic mailing, a new way of processing business registration introduced by CAC administration remains the way to go.

