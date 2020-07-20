Covid 19: Multichoice Ibadan staff tests positive; Customers cautioned

The management of Multichoice Nigeria has disclosed that a member of staff at their branch in Onireke Street, Jericho, Ibadan has tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement signed on behalf of the management by Caroline Oghuma, on Monday, said the person is now receiving medical care and admonished anyone who has visited the branch in the past two weeks to self isolate.

The statement read: ”We recently discovered that an individual who was at our branch at 14, Onireke Street, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State has tested positive to COVID-19.

“The person is now receiving medical care.

“If you visited the branch in the past two weeks between June 27 and July 11 2020, you may have been in contact with this individual, and likely exposed.

“We request that you kindly self isolate and contact NCDC for advice.”

