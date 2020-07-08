Metro & Crime

COVID-19: My wife, son, others in stable condition – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said that his wife, Eunice, son and his aides, who tested positive for COVID-19, were in stable condition. Ortom had earlier disclosed that aside top government functionaries such as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, the Head of Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke, the Vice-Chancellor of the Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Msugh Kembe, and the Vice-Chairman of COVID-19 Committee, Prof. Godwin Achinge, who had tested positive for coronavirus, his wife, son, cooks and other aides also tested positive for the disease. Achinge died of the virus a few days ago. Ortom expressed his family’s gratitude over the support and encouragement of people of the state to his family, saying he remained grateful to them for the solidarity.

He commended Nigerians home and abroad, for their show of concern, goodwill and prayers, to enable the family to win the battle against COVID- 19. The governor said another test was expected to be conducted to ascertain the current status of the affected family members, domestic staff and aides. He encouraged Benue people to take advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 Test Sample Collection to know their status. Ortom restated the need for the people to adhere to prevention measures such as physical distancing, the use of face masks, alcohol-based sanitizers and frequent hand washing with soap.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

US shooting leaves 1 dead, 11 wounded

Posted on Author Reporter

  One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday. Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total upward in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m. The man died at the hospital, not […]
Metro & Crime

Man kills wife, dumps body inside well

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 40-year-old man, Abdulrahman Abdulmalik, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body inside a well. The incident occurred on June 14, at Dabawa village, in the Durtsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement yesterday that after […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack FMC Lokoja, destroy COVID-19 documents

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir and Onyekachi Eze

Call Bello to order, PDP tells Buhari Armed men yesterday invaded the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State, destroyed files and carted away laptops, cash and other valuables. The attack might not be unconnected with the rumours that the FMC was treating COVID-19 cases, which contradicted the claims by Governor Yahaya Bello that Kogi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: