COVID-19: My wife, son, others in stable condition – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said that his wife, Eunice, son and his aides, who tested positive for COVID-19, were in stable condition. Ortom had earlier disclosed that aside top government functionaries such as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, the Head of Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke, the Vice-Chancellor of the Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Msugh Kembe, and the Vice-Chairman of COVID-19 Committee, Prof. Godwin Achinge, who had tested positive for coronavirus, his wife, son, cooks and other aides also tested positive for the disease. Achinge died of the virus a few days ago. Ortom expressed his family’s gratitude over the support and encouragement of people of the state to his family, saying he remained grateful to them for the solidarity.

He commended Nigerians home and abroad, for their show of concern, goodwill and prayers, to enable the family to win the battle against COVID- 19. The governor said another test was expected to be conducted to ascertain the current status of the affected family members, domestic staff and aides. He encouraged Benue people to take advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 Test Sample Collection to know their status. Ortom restated the need for the people to adhere to prevention measures such as physical distancing, the use of face masks, alcohol-based sanitizers and frequent hand washing with soap.

