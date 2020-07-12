COVID-19: NAFDAC processing 21 herbal medicine products for listing

…approves Pax Herbal Cugzin for safety use

he National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it was currently processing 21 herbal medicine products for ‘safe to use’ or listing status, which their manufacturers claimed to be effective as immune booster against symptoms of COVID-19.

In a statement from NAFDAC signed by its Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency said if the drugs meet the agency requirements, they will be accorded safety listing or listing status.

Also, Adeyeye, who disclosed this in the statement yesterday, said contrary to reports making the rounds that NAFDAC had approved Pax Herbal Cugzin, the agency only listed the capsule for ‘safe to use,’ and not for coronavirus treatment.

It would be recalled that the Director of Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories, Ewu in Edo State, Rev Fr. Anselm Adodo claimed on Friday that NAFDAC has finally approved Pax Herbal Cugzin for the treatment of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The statement on the Facebook page of Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories reads: “We are happy to confirm that our CVD PLUS, which has been renamed Cugzin has been issued NAFDAC number, as ‘an immune booster and anti-infective’.

“We are aware that there is a lot of anxiety in the land and people are hungry for any reliable immune booster as prevention.

“Pax Herbal Cugzin will help to boost body immunity, as there is yet no officially approved drug for the cure of COVID-19.”

Adeyeye explained that many manufacturers, including Paxherbal seeking for listing, claim that their products were immune boosters and anti-infectives useful for relief of symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19.

However, she said that no clinical study has been done yet on any of the products to prove their claim of efficacy, noting, “NAFDAC is yet to evaluate them.”

The agency further explained that NAFDAC only approves drugs to ensure that it is not injurious to consumers and not based on efficacy.

The NAFDAC boss further explained that listing status involves the review of the composition of the formulation, the labelling of the product, the process of manufacture and ‘safe to use’ testing.

