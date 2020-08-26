COVID-19: NAFDAC receives 40 herbal formulations for evaluation

…FG supports R&D for herbal medicine

The Director General of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christiana Adeyeye said NAFDAC has received about 40 applications for the approval of herbal formulations for the treatment of COVID-19 from researchers from across the country.

She disclosed this during a webinar, which held yesterday.

According to Adeyeye the 40 herbal formulations, which includes the one submitted by Prof. Maurice Iwu, were currently undergoing review to ensure their safety for use.

According to her, if not well researched, herbal medicine can kill fast.

In March 2019, we inaugurated the Nigerian Herbal Medicine Product Committee (HMPC) at the national level to bridge the gap often created between traditional medicine practitioners and researchers.

According to the director general of NAFDAC, up to 72 participants attended the first of its meeting March, 19, last year.

She described traditional and herbal medicine as another area of opportunity for drug production in the country because according to her a lot of researchers in universities have done a lot of work but “the translation into product has been impeded.”

She said that the COVID-19 pandemic has created an opportunity, prompting the Agency to encourage traditional medicine practitioners to submit their herbal formulations for evaluation.

“We also developed guidelines on how to register herbal medicine online and the labeling of the product.”

She debunked claims of those saying they already have a cure for COVID-19.

Adeyeye said, “For COVID-19 you have to do antiviral testing because you have to see in the lab first that you add your drug and the viruses got killed.”

According to the director general of NAFDAC, COVID-19 has woken the country up from its coma, adding that the health sector was neglected for so long.

However, she affirmed that the current administration at the federal level was currently supporting the pharmaceutical industries through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to rebuild their infrastructure and improve their processes.

“So, many companies have got millions and they are in the process of rebuilding their infrastructure to a level that can make them to get their product traded country-wide, continent-wide and eventually globally.”

She said support the government was planning was not just that alone, adding that in search of funding for herbal medicine research, the CBN has launched a special fund to encourage research and development that will make pharmaceutical processes to be transparent, yielding herbal medicine, vaccine, therapeutics, among others.

Adeyeye said, “The Federal Government is also encouraging universities and companies to do research and development.”

