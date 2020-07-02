News

COVID-19: Nasarawa flags off distribution of 35 trucks of food items

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

Nasarawa State, Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday flagged off the distribution of 35 trucks of food items to the people of the state to cushion the effect of coronaviurs pandemic.
Performing the flag-off ceremony at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule said the items would be distributed to 1, 495 polling units across the state.
According the him, the items would moved to the local government headquarters for unward distribution to the vulnerable and the less-privileged persons at the polling units to cushion the effect of the pandemic.
The governor said the items, which comprised of rice, semonina, indomie noodles, sugar and salt, were donations received from Coalition of Private Organisation s ( CA- COVID-19) and other philanthropists.
The governor said the state government had earlier procured and distributed 12 trucks of food items to the 13 local government areas of the state.
“We had earlier procured and distributed one truck of food items one each to the 13 local government areas to cushion the effect of COVID-19 in the state.”
He tasked the various committees to ensure that the commodities get to the target beneficiaries and warned against diversion of the items.
The governor also said that government had made some proclamations aimed at curtailing the spread of coronaviurs as the number of positive cases in the state was now over 200.
While lauding stakeholders and traditional rulers for the support in the fight against Coronaviurs, the governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to supporting individuals and groups in turning the fortunes of the people of the state around.

