COVID-19: NASS summons health minister over N10bn vaccine fund

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The National Assembly has asked the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to appear before its joint committees on health and explain the whereabouts of N10 billion released for the local production of COVID- 19 vaccine.

 

The joint committees gave the order at a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, yesterday in Abuja. In his opening remarks at the meeting, Chairman of the Senate committee on primary healthcare and communicable diseases, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, alleged that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, misinformed Nigerians on the purpose of the N10 billion released, which was for COVID-19 vaccine.

 

Utazi alleged that the  sum of N10 billion was appropriated in the amended 2020 Appropriation Act to accommodate COVID-19 programmes for local manufacturing of vaccine (Biovaccine), but the minister of health during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 briefing, announced that the fund released was for local production of COVID- 19 vaccine.

 

According to Senator Utazi “We have been following issues on the PTF announcement that N10 billion was released to the Ministry of Health for the production of vaccines in the country.

 

“We feel that as the committees that are concerned and part of oversight functions in the Ministry of Health, we have to be prop  erly informed so that we can be properly guided in our decisions and our actions as far as these committees are concerned.”

 

He also requested for the update on the proposed supplementary budget for the funding of local production of vaccines as agreed during the review of the 2020 Appropriation Act, during which approval was given for the implementation of various intervention programmes to curtail COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

 

He said: “Remember the last time when we did the review of the 2020 budget, we looked at all the issues and we worked on all those things. “Last year, we were looking forward that this will subside and that COVID-19 will not linger more than necessary.

 

But as at today, the experiences we are having here have shown that instead of subsiding, it’s rising of late.

 

“So, we are still back to square one. We are of the opinion that the Budget Office should think about further releases. Thank God that the budget implementation has been extended by the Ministry of Finance; and the National Assembly has looked at that request instead of just returning the resources and then with things not being done properly.

 

“So we are saying although 50 per cent has been released, it should be followed by a second 50 per cent release, so that all the issues that are concerned with putting infrastructure on ground to ensure that we can take good care of our people across the country would be concluded.”

 

In her response, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, represented by the Director-General, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, confirmed that the “Federal Ministry of Budget, Finance and National Planning has reviewed the issues raised by the joint committees.”

