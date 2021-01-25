COVID-19: N’Assembly summons health minister over N10bn vaccine fund

…Say only internationally approved vaccine will be accepted

The National Assembly has asked the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire to appear before its joint committees on health and explain the whereabouts of the N10 billion released for the local production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The joint commiittes gave the order at a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed Monday in Abuja.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Vommunicable Diseases, Senator Chukwuka Utazi alleged that Dr. Ehanire had misinformed Nigerians on the purpose of the N10 billion released, which was for COVID-19 vaccine.

Utazi alleged that the sum was appropriated in the amended 2020 Appropriation Act to accommodate COVID-19 programmes for local manufacturing of vaccine (Biovaccine), but the minister of health during a recent Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing announced that the fund released was for local production of COVID-19 vaccine.

