COVID-19: NCC moves to review InfraCo framework

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has constituted a committee to review the framework for the licensing of Infrastructure Companies (InfraCo) and recommend sustainable funding options for effective implementation of the proposed national fibre project.

NCC said the review became imperative in view of the delays in take-off, change in the exchange rate, supply chain, and other challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the constitution of the committee was sequel to the requirements of the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025) and reports of relevant committees set up by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which include the Inter-Ministerial Review Committee on Multiple Taxation on Telecommunications Operators over Right-of-Way (RoW) and the Technical Sub-Committee on Right-of-Way for Deepening Broadband Penetration in Nigeria.

“So far, the committee set up by the commission has met with all the six licensed InfraCos as well as the preferred bidder for the North-Central zone. The committee is also looking at the challenges facing the InfraCo project, the need for accelerated deployment of fibre infrastructure, means of mitigating the exorbitant RoW charges, among others,” NCC said. Providing updates on the status of the InfraCo project in his office in Abuja at the weekend, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said: “The InfraCo project is dear to the government because of its ability to enhance robust and pervasive broadband infrastructure to drive service availability, accessibility, and affordability.”

According to him, “We are keen on ensuring the project delivers maximum benefits for the economy at large and that is why the ongoing review is very critical to the overall success of the project in line with the new realities of the time.”

