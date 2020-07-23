News

COVID-19: NCDC accredits Edo Specialist Hospital for testing

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has accredited Edo Specialist Hospital to as part of its laboratory network for testing for COVID- 19 pandemic. The development came in the wake of reforms by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration which procured three PCR machines that will be installed in three hospitals designated for testing for COVID-19 pandemic. Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the feat was commendable and worthwhile as it has raised the state’s capacity to test for coronavirus and properly manage the spread of the virus in the state.

He said: “We have just received news that after necessary vetting and inspection, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has accredited Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin to conduct COVID-19 test. “This is as a result of the installation of a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine at the facility by the Edo State Government in its proactive response towards containing the coronavirus pandemic.

“You will recall that when the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu visited the state and severally at the briefing by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, he had mentioned how Edo State was a leading light in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

