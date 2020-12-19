COVID-19: NCDC confirms 11 new deaths, 806 infections

The daily count of deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications increased to its highest in the past three months, with 11 new fatalities confirmed across Nigeria on Friday.

According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the December 18 figure is the highest since September 3 when 21 new fatalities were confirmed — at the time, the country had recorded 1,048 deaths out of a total of 54,588 confirmed cases.

The new death toll includes “a cumulative of six deaths recorded in Gombe over two days”, and the total number of fatalities has now increased to 1,212.

The NCDC also confirmed 806 new positive samples in 25 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Friday.

While this signifies a decrease of 29.6 percent from the Thursday figure, 806 is still relatively high as this is the country’s third highest number of daily infections ever recorded.

Lagos and FCT recorded the most cases on Friday with 287 and 255 new positive samples, respectively, while Kaduna confirmed the third highest figure with 36 infections.

Meanwhile, the daily count of discharged patients increased to its highest within the past two weeks, with 374 recoveries recorded on Friday.

Out of a total of 77,013 cases confirmed across the country, 67,484 people have now recovered.

BREAKDOWN

806 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-287

FCT-255

Kaduna-36

Akwa Ibom-29

Katsina-25

Rivers-25

Kwara-21

Bauchi-19

Kano-15

Ondo-14

Plateau-13

Yobe-12

Nasarawa-11

Ebonyi-9

Gombe-8

Abia-7

Delta-4

Imo-4

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Borno-2

Cross River-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

Jigawa-1

Ogun-1

*77, 013 confirmed

67, 484 discharged

1212 deaths

