COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,131 fresh infections, eight new deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,131 fresh coronavirus cases across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.
The number of new positive samples recorded on Wednesday indicated an increase of seven percent, compared to the 1,056 fresh COVID-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday.
Lagos, the worst-hit state with coronavirus cases in Nigeria, recorded the highest number of new infections on Wednesday with 297 positive samples, followed by FCT with 194.
With eight fatalities confirmed on Wednesday, the daily count of new deaths decreased by 61.9 percent against 21 reported on Tuesday.
Nigeria’s death toll currently stands at 1,702.
NCDC also confirmed 1,192 new recoveries, increasing the total number of patients discharged in the country to 116,947.
“Our discharges today include 773 community recoveries in Lagos state and 66 community recoveries in Imo state managed in line with guidelines,” the agency added.
Nigeria has now recorded a total of 142,578 confirmed COVID-19 infections across 36 states and the FCT, with 23,929 currently active cases.
BREAKDOWN
1,131 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-297
FCT-194
Kaduna-83
Kano-59
Oyo-58
Taraba-53
Imo-52
Osun-47
Plateau-45
Edo-43
Akwa Ibom-42
Rivers-42
Ogun-29
Kwara-24
Benue-21
Nasarawa-16
Ekiti-7
Bauchi-6
Delta-6
Bayelsa-4
Sokoto-2
Gombe-1
*142,578 confirmed
116,947 discharged
1,702 deaths

