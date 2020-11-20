COVID-19: NCDC confirms 116 new recoveries

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 116 new recoveries across the country.

The agency announced the new figure in its update for November 19, 2020, adding that 85 of the discharged patients are “community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”.

A total of 61,573 COVID-19 patients have now been discharged across Nigeria.

However, 146 new coronavirus infections were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

Lagos was top of the list with 62 new cases, followed by FCT with 23, and Kaduna with 21.

The number of active cases has now increased to 3,101.

Of the top five states with the highest number of active infections, Lagos comes first with 1,282 patients, followed by FCT with 399 and Oyo with 393, while Rivers has 109 and Ogun, 105.

Two new deaths were also recorded on Thursday, increasing the country’s fatality toll to 1,165.

With the new fatality count for Thursday, 21 people have died of coronavirus complications between November 1 and November 19.

Meanwhile, across Nigeria, Lagos has recorded the most fatalities with 220 deaths; Edo comes next on the list with 111, while FCT has confirmed 82.

A total of 65,839 cases have now been confirmed since February 27, 2020.

BREAKDOWN

146 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-62

FCT-23

Kaduna-21

Ogun-12

Rivers -12

Ondo-5

Oyo-3

Plateau-3

Bauchi-2

Katsina-2

Kano-1

*65,839 confirmed

61,573 discharged

1,165 deaths

