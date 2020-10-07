COVID-19: NCDC confirms 118 new cases, zero deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported no new COVID-19 death for the third consecutive day.

Nigeria has recorded one death so far in the month of October, leaving the current fatality toll at 1,113.

Lagos has recorded the most fatalities with over 200 deaths, followed by Edo with 107, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 79.

Zamfara and Kogi currently have the least number of deaths with five and two fatalities, respectively, although both states have ranked very low in testing capacity.

According to the NCDC fact sheet, as of September 29, 2020 when the most recent data on testing capacity for states was released, Kogi had the least figure with 243 patients, coming after Zamfara which has recorded 576 samples.

Meanwhile, in its update for October 6, 2020, 118 new infections were confirmed in 14 states — Lagos topped the list with 41 new cases, followed by Rivers with 19, and Osun with 17.

Plateau and Akwa Ibom had the least number of new cases with one positive sample each.

Also, the number of discharged patients exceeded 51,000 on Tuesday with 351 patients confirmed to have recovered across the country.

With the latest figure, the total number of recoveries has now increased from 50,951 to 51,308.

Out of 59,583 coronavirus infections now confirmed, 7,162 are still active cases.

On the tally of active cases, Lagos still has the highest figure with 4,238 patients.

However, within the past 24 hours, Plateau has dropped from second most affected state to third with 674 active infections — coming after Oyo which still has 711 positive cases.

BREAKDOWN

118 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-41

Rivers-19

Osun-17

Nasarawa-13

Kaduna-5

Anambra-5

Edo-3

Ogun-3

Kwara-3

Ondo-3

Katsina-2

Niger-2

Plateau-1

Akwa Ibom-1

*59,583 confirmed

51,308 discharged

1,113 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...