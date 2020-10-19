News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 133 new infections, two deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed two deaths and 133 new coronavirus infections across the country.
The agency confirmed the new cases in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory in its update for October 18, 2020.
Lagos was first on the list of states with new cases on Sunday with 90 infections, followed by Rivers with 13, and FCT with eight, while Plateau recorded the least number with one positive sample.
On total confirmed cases so far, Lagos is still top of the list with 20,645 confirmed positive samples, FCT is next with 5,918, and Plateau follows with 3,581 infections.
Three states with the least total figure of positive samples are Yobe and Zamfara with 79 infections each, followed by Kogi with five cases.
Fifty-four people were discharged on Sunday, increasing the total recovery count to 56,611.
With the new samples confirmed positive on Sunday, the number of active infections in Lagos has again crossed 1,000 – now 1,009 – while Oyo has the second most cases with 818 patients, and FCT with 549.
Kogi, Sokoto and Adamawa are the only states with no current active case.
Out of 61,440 samples now confirmed positive across the country, 1,125 fatalities have been recorded, while 3,704 cases are still active.
BREAKDOWN
133 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-90
Rivers-13
FCT-8
Kaduna-8
Oyo-6
Ondo-3
Katsina-2
Nasarawa-2
Plateau-1
*61,440 confirmed
56,611 discharged
1,125 deaths

