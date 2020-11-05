COVID-19: NCDC confirms 155 new cases

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday evening, confirmed 137 new cases of coronavirus disease infection in Nigeria.
The new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency.
The development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 63,328 which includes 59,675 discharged cases and 1,155 deaths.
BREAKDOWN
155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-85
FCT-23
Ondo-18
Ogun-8
Kaduna-5
Oyo-5
Taraba-5
Kano-3
Rivers-2
Bauchi-1
*63,328 confirmed
59,675 discharged
1,155 deaths