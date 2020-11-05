COVID-19: NCDC confirms 155 new cases

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday evening, confirmed 137 new cases of coronavirus disease infection in Nigeria.

The new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency.

The development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 63,328 which includes 59,675 discharged cases and 1,155 deaths.

BREAKDOWN

155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-85

FCT-23

Ondo-18

Ogun-8

Kaduna-5

Oyo-5

Taraba-5

Kano-3

Rivers-2

Bauchi-1

*63,328 confirmed

59,675 discharged

1,155 deaths

