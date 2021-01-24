COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,633 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 1,633 new samples positive for the coronavirus across 20 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

While the new cases were confirmed in the agency’s update for January 23, 2021, it is the 20th consecutive day that the country will confirm over 1,000 new coronavirus infections in a single-day count.

The development comes hours after the country hit its highest single-day count, with over 2,000 new cases recorded for the first time ever.

Although the NCDC had initially given the Friday number as 1,483, at the time, the figure for Lagos had not been added; 831 new cases were later confirmed for Lagos on Saturday afternoon, increasing the January 22 count to 2,314 positive samples.

With the new figures for Friday, Nigeria had confirmed 118,969 cases, out of which 1,497 deaths and 94,877 recoveries had been recorded.

Meanwhile, the death toll has now exceeded 1,500, with five fatalities recorded on Saturday.

The total number of recoveries also increased to 95,901 with 1,024 patients discharged on Saturday.

Out of 120,602 infections now recorded in 47 weeks since the index case, 1,502 deaths have been confirmed, while 23,933 are currently active cases.

BREAKDOWN

Lagos-498

Plateau-214

FCT-176

Rivers-99

Kaduna-98

Edo-87

Anambra-86

Akwa Ibom-50

Osun-47

Kano-40

Oyo-40

Kwara-39

Ebonyi-28

Niger-28

Taraba-28

Ogun-27

Ondo-21

Ekiti-12

Katsina-7

Borno-6

Delta-2

*120,602 confirmed

95,901 discharged

1,502 deaths

