COVID-19: NCDC confirms 2 new deaths, 101 recoveries

Nigeria recorded 101 new COVID-19 recoveries on Friday, increasing the country’s total number of discharged patients to 62,686.

However, the number of confirmed cases crossed 67,000 with 246 new infections recorded on Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in its update for November 27, 2020.

The new infections were recorded in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

On the number of patients discharged on Friday, the NCDC noted that it included “71 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”.

Two new deaths were recorded, increasing the fatality toll to 1,171.

A total of 67,220 cases have now been confirmed across the country.

BREAKDOWN

246 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-81

FCT-73

Plateau-39

Kaduna-25

Ogun-13

Bauchi-5

Rivers-4

Ekiti-2

Taraba-2

Kano-2

*67,220 confirmed

62,686 discharged

1,171 deaths

