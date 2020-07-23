COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 deaths, 604 new cases

After a number of days of low deaths caused by complications associated with the coronavirus, the figure jumped up to 20 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night, part from an upsurge in the number of deaths the number of positive COVID-19 cases also rose to 604.

On Wednesday the number of such cases was 543, while only eight people had died over the same period. However, the number of deaths had risen from Wednesday’s 813 to 833 on Thursday.

Lagos State, which has consistently returned most positive results for most of the days, had 203 new confirmed cases on Thursday.

Oyo placed second with 87 cases while third placed FCT had 79.

Total number of confirmed cases in the country has now risen to 38,948; while 16,061 have been discharged after returning two negative results.

BREAKDOWN

604 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-203

Oyo-87

FCT-79

Edo-41

Osun-35

Ogun-24

Rivers-22

Kaduna-22

Akwa Ibom-20

Plateau-18

Delta-9

Ebonyi-9

Imo-8

Enugu-5

Kano-5

Cross River-5

Katsina-4

Nasarawa-3

Borno-2

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

*38,948 confirmed

16,061 discharged

833 deaths

