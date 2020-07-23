Top Stories

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 deaths, 604 new cases

After a number of days of low deaths caused by complications associated with the coronavirus, the figure jumped up to 20 on Thursday.
According to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night, part from an upsurge in the number of deaths the number of positive COVID-19 cases also rose to 604.
On Wednesday the number of such cases was 543, while only eight people had died over the same period. However, the number of deaths had risen from Wednesday’s 813 to 833 on Thursday.
Lagos State, which has consistently returned most positive results for most of the days, had 203 new confirmed cases on Thursday.
Oyo placed second with 87 cases while third placed FCT had 79.
Total number of confirmed cases in the country has now risen to 38,948; while 16,061 have been discharged after returning two negative results.
BREAKDOWN
604 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-203
Oyo-87
FCT-79
Edo-41
Osun-35
Ogun-24
Rivers-22
Kaduna-22
Akwa Ibom-20
Plateau-18
Delta-9
Ebonyi-9
Imo-8
Enugu-5
Kano-5
Cross River-5
Katsina-4
Nasarawa-3
Borno-2
Ekiti-2
Bauchi-1
*38,948 confirmed
16,061 discharged
833 deaths

News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Obaseki plans to remove Ize-Iyamu’s campaign posters, APC alleges

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

It’s a lie– Gov’s media aide   The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged move by Governor Godwin Obaseki to destroy and remove all outdoor billboards and campaign posters of the APC and it’s candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyami […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FAAN chides Yari for violating airport protocols

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

For acting in a behaviour short of the status of a Very Important Person (VIP) in a public place, the action of former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has been condemned by the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Yari was alleged to have pushed away a public health worker who wanted […]
Top Stories

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu emerges APC flag-bearer, defeats eight others.

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh,  Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election. Akeredolu defeated eight other aspirants who participated in the exercise which took place at the Dome, Akure, Ondo State State capital late Monday. Out of the 3,127 […]

