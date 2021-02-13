COVID-19: NCDC confirms 24 deaths,1,005 fresh infections

Nigeria’s single-day count of deaths recorded another increase on Friday, with 24 persons confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications across the country.

According to data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), this is the country’s highest daily count within the past two weeks.

The last time the single-day tally of deaths was more than 24 was on January 29, when 27 fatalities were recorded.

With the Friday figure, a total of 1,734 coronavirus-related deaths have now been confirmed across the country.

The agency also confirmed 1,005 new coronavirus infections in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases were confirmed in the agency’s update for February 12, 2021.

The Friday figure represents a slight increase over the past 24 hours — 938 samples were confirmed positive on Thursday.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic, had the highest number of positive samples on Friday with 204 new infections, and the total figure of confirmed cases in the state has now surpassed 50,000.

Kwara had the second highest number of new cases on Friday with 155 positive samples, while Oyo was third on the list with 124 infections.

On the daily record of recoveries, the figure stayed on the low side with 854 persons discharged — before Friday, Nigeria has recorded at least 900 daily recoveries within the past two weeks.

The total number of discharged patients now stands at 118,866.

A total of 144,521 cases have now been confirmed in 36 states and the FCT since February 27, 2020.

BREAKDOWN

*1005 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-204

Kwara-155

Oyo-124

Plateau-80

FCT-75

Edo-56

Osun-48

Ondo-41

Kaduna-40

Rivers-40

Taraba-35

Borno-32

Ekiti-21

Ogun-20

Kano-14

Bayelsa-8

Delta-7

Bauchi-3

Jigawa-2

*144,521 confirmed

118,866 discharged

1,734 deaths

