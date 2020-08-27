COVID-19: NCDC confirms 296 new cases, one death

Two hundred and ninety-six more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night tweet on Thursday, while giving an update on the pandemic.

It noted that the cases were reported from 16 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Plateau State topped the list of states with new cases, reporting 85 more infections having been considered the new epicentre of the disease in the country.

BREAKDOWN

296 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-85

Enugu-46

Oyo-31

Lagos-21

Rivers-20

FCT-15

Kaduna-13

Bauchi-12

Delta-11

Ekiti-11

Akwa Ibom-7

Ebonyi-6

Kwara-5

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Gombe-3

Niger-2

*53,317 confirmed

40,726 discharged

1,011 deaths

